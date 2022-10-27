ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Four Lanes End Garden Club Holiday House Country Store

Four Lanes End Garden Club will host their Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Please join them at the Richardson House, located on the corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues in Langhorne for this special event. The store will be filled with a beautiful variety of handcrafted items for your holiday decorating or gift giving purposes. Their famous homemade cookies (made by FLEGC members) will be available for purchase.
LANGHORNE, PA
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers

A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
PERKASIE, PA
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.

A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
ALLENTOWN, PA
DCNR plans whitewater release into Tohickon Creek

Whitewater boating enthusiasts once again will converge on Bucks County’s Tohickon Creek Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, when the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon into Tohickon Creek. Releases are historically scheduled on a semi-annual basis, usually occurring on the third weekend in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Supporters come out in force for the Herald

We are ecstatic that so many people love the Herald and recognize how critically important it is to keep trusted, nonpartisan journalism alive in our community.” Over 400 supporters of the Bucks County Herald Foundation gathered at the Michener Museum on Wednesday night for a sold-out fundraiser in celebration of the Herald newspaper’s 20th anniversary and to pay tribute to the Herald’s founding editor, Bridget Wingert.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
U.S. 1 Improvements Project Update: Section RC1 Substantially Completed

PennDOT District 6 says the project to improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County reaches significant milestones this Fall with the substantial completion of Section RC1 and completion of two new bridges north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Section RC1, the first of three construction projects for PennDOT’s U.S. 1 Bucks Improvements...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

