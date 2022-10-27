Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Secluded Farmhouse Property in Upper Black Eddy
A gorgeous house in the Upper Black Eddy area, with a large property and historic architecture, has recently gone up for sale. Once used as the summer residences of the Guggenheim family, this farmhouse property is a historic masterpiece of a home. . . With a perfect view of the...
timespub.com
Four Lanes End Garden Club Holiday House Country Store
Four Lanes End Garden Club will host their Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Please join them at the Richardson House, located on the corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues in Langhorne for this special event. The store will be filled with a beautiful variety of handcrafted items for your holiday decorating or gift giving purposes. Their famous homemade cookies (made by FLEGC members) will be available for purchase.
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers
A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
morethanthecurve.com
Finance of America to close Conshohocken office and will lay off 101 employees
The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on October 28th that Finance of America Holdings has decided to end its residential mortgage business and will close its Conshohocken office at 1 West Elm Street. The move will result in 101 employees being laid off. The company relocated to Conshohocken from Horsham in...
70and73.com
Barclay Pavilion office building in Cherry Hill coming down. Will a new Super Wawa be up next?
Construction excavators were taking deep bites into the roof of the Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, wiping away a 52-year-old structure that had been part of the suburban expansion of the time. The 45,374-square-foot pavilion, vacant for some time, in the Barclay Farm...
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.
A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
Trevose-Based Manufacturer Celebrates 75 Years of Local Business
A Bucks County manufacturing company just celebrated a major milestone in their long and productive history within the area. Theresa Hegel wrote about the local company for the Advertising Speciality Institute. Penn Emblem, located at 2577 Interplex Drive in Trevose, recently celebrated 75 years of business in the Bucks County...
buckscountyherald.com
DCNR plans whitewater release into Tohickon Creek
Whitewater boating enthusiasts once again will converge on Bucks County’s Tohickon Creek Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, when the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon into Tohickon Creek. Releases are historically scheduled on a semi-annual basis, usually occurring on the third weekend in...
buckscountyherald.com
Supporters come out in force for the Herald
We are ecstatic that so many people love the Herald and recognize how critically important it is to keep trusted, nonpartisan journalism alive in our community.” Over 400 supporters of the Bucks County Herald Foundation gathered at the Michener Museum on Wednesday night for a sold-out fundraiser in celebration of the Herald newspaper’s 20th anniversary and to pay tribute to the Herald’s founding editor, Bridget Wingert.
tmabucks.com
U.S. 1 Improvements Project Update: Section RC1 Substantially Completed
PennDOT District 6 says the project to improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County reaches significant milestones this Fall with the substantial completion of Section RC1 and completion of two new bridges north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Section RC1, the first of three construction projects for PennDOT’s U.S. 1 Bucks Improvements...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Chalfont-Based Company Worked On the Restoration of the Liberty Bell Statue Outside of Citizens Bank Park
A Bucks County company is being credited for workin on the restoration of an important statue connected to the Philadelphia Phillies. Dan Social wrote about the restoration in The Reporter. Cima, a Chalfont-based sign company, worked on the restoration of the famous Liberty Bell statue that once resided in Veteran’s...
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bucks County Community College to Host Event on the History of the Lenni Lenape Native Americans
Gary Scarpello will host the event at the community college's Newtown campus. Bucks County Community College will be hosting an event that will teach and celebrate the history of the Native Americans that once lived in the area. To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College invites the...
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
