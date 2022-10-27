ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

By Shelby Kapp
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference.

“Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz.

Sanchez underwent surgery and is now recovering from the injuries he suffered. Friends and family are donating to the GoFundMe whishing Sanchez a speedy recovery. The GoFundMe says he was at the conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“Oscar Sanchez is a valued member of the Miner family. Our sympathies are with him and his family as they face this ordeal, and we wish him a swift and thorough recovery.”

UTEP Officials

Our affiliate WAVE 3 in Louisville reporting that 37-year-old Sean Coats was arrested and charged with attempted murder accused of cutting two people’s throats at Fourth Street Live in Louisville Kentucky. In addition reports say Coats admitted “coming down off a stimulant high” and cutting two people’s throats at 4th Street Live.

