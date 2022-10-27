Read full article on original website
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe
Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers
A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
timespub.com
Four Lanes End Garden Club Holiday House Country Store
Four Lanes End Garden Club will host their Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Please join them at the Richardson House, located on the corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues in Langhorne for this special event. The store will be filled with a beautiful variety of handcrafted items for your holiday decorating or gift giving purposes. Their famous homemade cookies (made by FLEGC members) will be available for purchase.
These Local Date Night Restaurants Offer Creative Tasting Menus
If you’re looking for the best date night restaurants, these local spots offer tasting menus for ease of ordering and the chance for chefs to show off their creativity, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. While these popular places to eat in the Chester County area supply different...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.
A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Secluded Farmhouse Property in Upper Black Eddy
A gorgeous house in the Upper Black Eddy area, with a large property and historic architecture, has recently gone up for sale. Once used as the summer residences of the Guggenheim family, this farmhouse property is a historic masterpiece of a home. . . With a perfect view of the...
New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1700s Farmhouse in a West Chester Suburban Neighborhood
A stunning historic farmhouse with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. The original Wiltshire Estate is on a cul-de-sac and offers the best of both worlds: a suburban neighborhood feel and nearness to West Chester with all the dining, shopping, and entertainment it has to offer.
70and73.com
Barclay Pavilion office building in Cherry Hill coming down. Will a new Super Wawa be up next?
Construction excavators were taking deep bites into the roof of the Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, wiping away a 52-year-old structure that had been part of the suburban expansion of the time. The 45,374-square-foot pavilion, vacant for some time, in the Barclay Farm...
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Pre Season Sale For Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show in Yardley PA
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year and you know what that means, right? It's also almost time for the Shady Brook Farm annual Holiday Light Show. I'm so excited. The popular drive-thru kicks off for the season on Saturday night, November 19th at dusk and runs through the holidays.
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
Bucks County Blues Society presenting 26th annual Christmas Blues Party
The Bucks County Blues Society is presenting its 26th annual Christmas Blues Party on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Terchon VFW, 1315 Hardy St. in Levittown. Celebrating their 50th year as the world’s best bar band, and performing two sets of blues, soul, funk and rockabilly, is Vizztone’s The Nighthawks. The group first performed for BCBS in 1978, and no other band has performed more dates in the 45-year history of BCBS. Visit thenighthawks.com.
morethanthecurve.com
Finance of America to close Conshohocken office and will lay off 101 employees
The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on October 28th that Finance of America Holdings has decided to end its residential mortgage business and will close its Conshohocken office at 1 West Elm Street. The move will result in 101 employees being laid off. The company relocated to Conshohocken from Horsham in...
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
