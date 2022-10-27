ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe

Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers

A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
PERKASIE, PA
timespub.com

Four Lanes End Garden Club Holiday House Country Store

Four Lanes End Garden Club will host their Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Please join them at the Richardson House, located on the corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues in Langhorne for this special event. The store will be filled with a beautiful variety of handcrafted items for your holiday decorating or gift giving purposes. Their famous homemade cookies (made by FLEGC members) will be available for purchase.
LANGHORNE, PA
94.5 PST

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.

A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
ALLENTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks County Blues Society presenting 26th annual Christmas Blues Party

The Bucks County Blues Society is presenting its 26th annual Christmas Blues Party on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Terchon VFW, 1315 Hardy St. in Levittown. Celebrating their 50th year as the world’s best bar band, and performing two sets of blues, soul, funk and rockabilly, is Vizztone’s The Nighthawks. The group first performed for BCBS in 1978, and no other band has performed more dates in the 45-year history of BCBS. Visit thenighthawks.com.
LEVITTOWN, PA
visitphilly.com

19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

