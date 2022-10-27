Four Lanes End Garden Club will host their Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Please join them at the Richardson House, located on the corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues in Langhorne for this special event. The store will be filled with a beautiful variety of handcrafted items for your holiday decorating or gift giving purposes. Their famous homemade cookies (made by FLEGC members) will be available for purchase.

