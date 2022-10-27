ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solebury Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Over 500 Pennsylvanians lacing up for 45th Radnor Run for lung health

The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania is hosting its 45th annual Radnor Run at the Radnor Township Building and grounds in Wayne this weekend. The Radnor Run is an outdoor in-person event, beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 500 participants throughout the state and neighboring states will...
WAYNE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PA officials encourage participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Aging, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' (DMVA) Counterdrug Joint Task Force (CJTF) joined officials from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and Lebanon VA Medical Center today to encourage Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative this Saturday, Oct. 29.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy