U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis met with a few of us in person to discuss the sewer project for Cambridge Greens that is coming up shortly. He is a very busy congressman running for reelection, but took the time to listen to our concerns of enormous costs to the homeowner put forth by Citrus County. Mr. Wilton Simpson has had staff reach out and I believe will do all he can as well.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO