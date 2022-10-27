Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre disagrees with 'characterization' when pressed on Obama campaigning for Democrats
MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart asked Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday why former President Barack Obama was out campaigning in Wisconsin and President Biden was not.
Seeing Beyond l Looming Supreme Court decision could change American democracy
It’s no secret that the Supreme Court has been at the forefront of controversy over the last few years. It started with the block of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland by then Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in 2016. He insisted that the replacement of the late justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of that year, be delayed until after the presidential election that took place nine months later in November.
Congressman, State senator deserve thanks
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis met with a few of us in person to discuss the sewer project for Cambridge Greens that is coming up shortly. He is a very busy congressman running for reelection, but took the time to listen to our concerns of enormous costs to the homeowner put forth by Citrus County. Mr. Wilton Simpson has had staff reach out and I believe will do all he can as well.
