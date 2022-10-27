Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Lala Kent 'lost 30 pounds' amid split from Randall Emmett
Lala Kent "lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma" of her split from Randall Emmett. The 32-year-old star has revealed that her acrimonious split from her ex-fiance took an emotional and physical toll on her.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bono recalls writing a song for Frank Sinatra
Bono wrote a song for Frank Sinatra shortly before he passed away. The 62-year-old star - who is best known as the lead singer of U2 - has revealed that he wrote a song for the music icon, but "he passed away before he could record it".
Black Hills Pioneer
Bono had ‘combative relationship’ with late dad
Bono had a “combative relationship” with his late dad Brendan Hewson. The U2 frontman, 62, born Paul Hewson, makes the admission during an appearance on Friday night’s The Graham Norton Show (28.10.22), while reflecting on how he got a rare compliment from the postal worker after he flew him out to see one of his shows in America.
Black Hills Pioneer
Gwen Stefani 'wasn't ready' for Blake Shelton to leave The Voice
Gwen Stefani "wasn't ready" for her husband Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice.'. The 53-year-old pop star struck up a relationship with country singer Blake, 46, when she began serving alongside him as a judge on the long-running talent show in 2015 and the pair - who tied the knot in 2021 - have appeared together on the show on and off ever since, but Gwen now "feels sorry" for fans after it was announced that he is to quit the show after its upcoming 23rd season.
Black Hills Pioneer
Leslie Jordan sent funny texts to Max Greenfield before death
Leslie Jordan's longtime friend Max Greenfield has revealed the late actor's final text exchange with him prior to his death. The actor died aged 67 following a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday (24.10.22) while on his way to film his sitcom 'Call Me Kat' and Max - who worked with Leslie on TV show 'Will and Grace' - has shared their final messages which were sent when the veteran TV star was denied entry to Max's book signing at a Barnes and Noble store in Los Angeles on October 22.
Black Hills Pioneer
I feel more vulnerable when I sing, says Luke Evans
Luke Evans feels "vulnerable" when he sings. The 43-year-old star has revealed that recording his second studio album, 'A Song for You', was a totally different challenge to acting.
Black Hills Pioneer
Katy Perry says eyelid 'mishap' was a 'party trick'
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
Black Hills Pioneer
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching friend Mariah Carey sing while they eat Chinese food
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
Black Hills Pioneer
Adele plans 'intimate' Las Vegas shows
Adele has stripped back her Las Vegas residency. The 34-year-old singer is keen to make her upcoming shows at Caesars Palace more "intimate" than she previously planned.
Black Hills Pioneer
David Beckham was 'always picked last' for teams as a 'small and skinny' kid
David Beckham was a "small and skinny" kid who was always picked last for sports teams. The former footballer opened up about his own experiences as a youngster playing sport in new Disney Plus documentary series 'Save Our Squad' which shows him mentoring the Westward Boys team from East London who play in the Echo Junior Football League - the same league in which David started his own football career.
