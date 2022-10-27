Read full article on original website
Charlottesville has received its holiday tree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Thanks to the efforts of Urban Forrester Steve Gaines and the Parks & Recreation Department, the City of Charlottesville has received a holiday tree donation from a family in Fishersville, VA. The City asks any who are interested to consider names for this year’s tree. A...
Oberg resigning from Albemarle County School Board December 31
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle White Hall School Board rep David Oberg will be resigning from his seat December 31. Oberg told Chair Graham Paige that personal circumstances will not allow him the time necessary to serve constituents in the remainder of his term. Oberg’s seat — first elected in...
Blue Poison Control reports uptick treating kids who’ve consumed THC edibles
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Heading into Halloween, the director of the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center at UVa Health is reporting an upsurge in treating kids who’ve accidentally eaten some edibles. Dr. Christopher Holstege says it’s had nothing to do with trick-or-treating… and its product being left out or on some store shelf the kid gets a hold of.
