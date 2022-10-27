ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Jazz-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

Nobody likes to be disappointed. With that said, disappointment is easier to stomach when you’re based on it. NBA teams are no exception. Let’s say you’re throwing a party. If you don’t expect a lot of guests, and nobody comes, that’s sad. On the other hand, if you’re expecting a full house and nobody comes, that’s a lot sadder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween

As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

