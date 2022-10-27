Read full article on original website
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out Sunday, Monday
Kawhi Leonard’s return from a knee injury continues to be a slow process as the star Los Angeles Clippers forward
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
Why Eagles’ Robert Quinn was surprised the Bears traded him to Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sat at his locker stall inside the NovaCare Complex Thursday, the first time that he had done so since the Eagles shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to add him to their roster. Quinn settled in and was greeted...
Syndergaard Never Wanted Philadelphia, Now He Can't Get Enough
Noah Syndergaard wanted to stay as far from the Philadelphia Phillies as possible. Now he's as big a fan as anyone else.
This 76ers-Jazz-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
Nobody likes to be disappointed. With that said, disappointment is easier to stomach when you’re based on it. NBA teams are no exception. Let’s say you’re throwing a party. If you don’t expect a lot of guests, and nobody comes, that’s sad. On the other hand, if you’re expecting a full house and nobody comes, that’s a lot sadder.
Sporting News
Why Phillies adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as unofficial song for their World Series run
The Philadelphia Phillies are living in a world where most people think they're on borrowed time, but they aren't listening to the noise. It's been a remarkable postseason for Philadelphia, the sixth seed in the National League, which has gone 9-2 so far in the playoffs. However, while they're drowning...
Ben Simmons Airballs Wide Open Layup During Nets - Mavericks Game
VIDEO: Ben Simmons' layup airball.
Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween
As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
Phillies World Series Fever is Capturing Eagles' Attention
Even Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who grew up a Phillies fan, is keeping an eye on the World Series as it opens this weekend in Houston
Ben Simmons airball on layup attempt goes viral
Ben Simmons was on the wrong side of a viral video yet again on Thursday night, after the struggling Nets newcomer airballed a layup attempt.
