David Foster has insisted he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s. The music mogul was 71 when his wife Katharine McPhee gave birth to their son Rennie in 2021 and he's adamant parenting later in life is very "different" to when he was raising his now grown-up children as he's working less and is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.

2 DAYS AGO