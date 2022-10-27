ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win

DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Citrus County Chronicle

Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy