‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.
