Busy day of news for Cardinals. Wainwright stays, Maddux and Albert depart

Wednesday was a busy day for the Cardinals. The club announced that Adam Wainwright will return for the upcoming 2023 season and pitch one more season for the Cardinals. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak also announced that pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert will not return for the 2023 season. Third baseman Nolan Arenado is weighing his options for next season. He has an opt out in his contract if he would choose to become a free agent, but it’s expected the slugger will return to St. Louis and honor the remainder of his contract.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.