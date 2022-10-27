Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
Comments / 0