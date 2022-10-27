ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More

Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy