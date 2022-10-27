ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Shaker girls soccer crowned champion of Class AA

You couldn't have asked for a better matchup to decide the champion of the Section II, Class AA playoff tournament. Shaker and Shenendehowa, perhaps the most intense rivals in the Capital Region, rolled into Saturday's title clash as the one and two seeds, respectively, in the class, and the first and ninth-ranked teams in New York State, respectively.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
Troy Record

COLLEGE HOCKEY: RPI takes game one in home-and-home series with Union, 2-1

TROY, NY – Friday night was a first at the Houston Field House in a long time for the RPI Engineers: a sold out crowd. “It didn’t feel good. It felt really good,” said senior captain Kyle Hallbauer. “It was amazing. There is nothing better than when the curtains come down and the seats in the corner are packed.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stillwater stomps Broadalbin-Perth to move on to Class C semis

BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south. Even without […]
STILLWATER, NY
Troy Record

READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips

When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ribbon cut at new Saratoga Springs park

The ribbon was cut Friday on a new park in downtown Saratoga Springs. Flat Rock Park is on Flat Rock Avenue next to the city parking garage. The park was completed in just under a month and cost $42,000. It features benches, picnic tables and a small outside amphitheater.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY

