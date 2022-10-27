Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Maple Hill needs OT to claim Class C title over Voorheesville, 4-3
COLONIE, NY — Historic high school boys soccer runs start and end with the Maple Hill boys soccer program and head coach Dan Gillespie. “Soccer is a game of luck and skill. I think we had some skill and we definitly had some luck today,” said Gillespie. “I’m very fortunate to be in so many of these games as a lifetime coach.”
Saratoga Springs clinches final Class AA playoff spot
Saratoga Springs hosted Colonie on Friday night. With a win, the Blue Streaks could clinch the final playoff spot in Class AA.
Shaker girls soccer crowned champion of Class AA
You couldn't have asked for a better matchup to decide the champion of the Section II, Class AA playoff tournament. Shaker and Shenendehowa, perhaps the most intense rivals in the Capital Region, rolled into Saturday's title clash as the one and two seeds, respectively, in the class, and the first and ninth-ranked teams in New York State, respectively.
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Another late goal gets Shaker past Shen, into Class AA championship game
MECHANICVILLE, NY – The Blue Bison still had some magic left in their season, as they scored another late, go-ahead goal in the Section II Class AA semifinals on Thursday evening against Shenendehowa. #3 Shen took an early lead in the match against #2 Shaker, but the Blue Bison...
Schuylerville rolls to Class C semis
Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.
One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac
Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
Troy Record
COLLEGE HOCKEY: RPI takes game one in home-and-home series with Union, 2-1
TROY, NY – Friday night was a first at the Houston Field House in a long time for the RPI Engineers: a sold out crowd. “It didn’t feel good. It felt really good,” said senior captain Kyle Hallbauer. “It was amazing. There is nothing better than when the curtains come down and the seats in the corner are packed.”
Stillwater stomps Broadalbin-Perth to move on to Class C semis
BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south. Even without […]
Quarter points once again wreak havoc in Class A
Just like last season, quarter points have once again wreaked havoc on the Class A Capital Division in the final week of the season.
Troy Record
READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips
When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
Italian restaurant moving from Albany to Delmar
Italian restaurant Pastina is making the move from Albany to Delmar. Owner and chef Mike Pietrocola said they are currently moving into the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.
PHOTOS: Painting an alley with Glens Falls history
The alleyway between the Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee is closed - but not for the type of reason you might think. Then again, if you've been paying attention to the ever-growing arts scene of Glens Falls this year, you've probably figured it out.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
WNYT
Ribbon cut at new Saratoga Springs park
The ribbon was cut Friday on a new park in downtown Saratoga Springs. Flat Rock Park is on Flat Rock Avenue next to the city parking garage. The park was completed in just under a month and cost $42,000. It features benches, picnic tables and a small outside amphitheater.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Comments / 0