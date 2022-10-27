Muerta is our Dota 2 new hero announced during this year’s The International 2022, but she isn’t coming out until Early 2023. As the two Grand Finalists take a break before the Best of 5 match that will close the show, Valve played a teaser trailer of its newest hero: Muerta. Her teaser trailer was played just right after the Ability Draft Showmatch between two teams of talents from across the world, headlined by Synderen for Team Dragon, and iceiceice for Team Thunderhide.

7 HOURS AGO