Read full article on original website
Related
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
BernCo Commissioner facing calls for resignation after swearing at fellow commissioner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense Bernalillo County Commission meeting Tuesday. Emotions were running high as commissioners debated how soon to appoint a replacement for Jacob Candelareia’s District 26 Senate seat after he resigned last week. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty started a letter to expedite the process and get the seat filled soon. She and […]
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's second Congressional District coming down to the wire
The race for congressional district two has gotten national attention this election season, with election day around the corner. Democrat Gabe Vasquez is running against incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell. Both candidates spent Saturday, campaigning in Albuquerque. Herrell in the west metro and Vasquez in the south valley. Currently, Herrell represents...
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday morning in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says police received reports of a shooting around 12:30 am, on the 700 block of Coors Blvd. SW. When officers arrived at the location, they found a person that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket. They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging […]
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
rrobserver.com
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the tampering with evidence counts that related to the removal of the victim’s body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term. During trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl’s death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
KOAT 7
School bus crash closes Albuquerque road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
KRQE News 13
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A typical school pickup turned violent at an Albuquerque elementary school recently. It happened at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School after what police call a ‘parking situation.’ The incident was all caught on camera. A video from two weeks ago shows a grey...
Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque
A man was arrested after authorities accused him of attacking a mailman.
Suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over stolen truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club. They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
errorsofenchantment.com
Mayor Keller massively pads the City Payroll with political appointees
Government at all levels in New Mexico has seen unprecedented money flow in (thanks to both the oil and gas industry’s largesse and federal stimulus and bailout $$). Simultaneously, employers face real challenges filling jobs to perform essential services including right here in Albuquerque where the City’s police department remains woefully understaffed while the City continues to break crime records.
Comments / 3