Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
Lakers retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Lakers retired Hall of Famer George Mikan’s jersey Sunday night in a pregame ceremony. Mikan’s family was there to celebrate the honor and watch No. 99 be unveiled. Mikan is the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant...
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Continue To Soar Up The Rankings Heading Into Week 3
With a busy week 2, the Portland Trail Blazers finished 2-1 dropping their first game of the season against the Miami Heat. Injuries unfortunately have been a big subject throughout the past week as 6x all-star Damian Lillard suffered a left calf strain on Wednesday and Josh Hart entered the NBA's Concussion Protocol after Friday's game.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 24-30. This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career. Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0...
NBA
Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games
The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.02.22
FINAL FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls 108, Nets 99. (Bulls: 4-4, 2-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 29pts. Nets: Durant: 32pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 15. Nets: Claxton: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Nets: Irving: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 24 points off 17 Nets...
NBA
"A Chaotic End Of The Game" | Utah Faces Memphis In Rematch On Halloween Night
T’was the night of All Hallows Eve when the rematch took place. After dispatching Memphis on Saturday night in one of the best games of the NBA season, the Jazz welcome back the Grizzlies for a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tipoff is...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bright Lights with Bobby Manning
As the Cavs prepare for their rematch against the Boston Celtics, Justin and Carter are joined by Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal and Celtics on CLNS to preview Wednesday's game. They get into what makes this matchup so interesting, as well as where these teams stack up in the East.
NBA
Nets' Ben Simmons to miss 2nd straight game
Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons will be sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. The game will be Simmons’ second straight scratch due to left knee soreness. The Nets will be without Simmons as well as without coach Steve Nash, who was fired by the team on...
NBA
Q&A: Tyrese Maxey on hot start, building teammates' trust and more
Only a handful of games into his third NBA season, Tyrese Maxey’s value to the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t known only to his teammates and coaches. Forward Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine appreciates what the slender, effervescent 21-year-old guard means to the Sixers’ fortunes and future too. “My...
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To Stay Atop The Western Conference Against Grizzlies
Portland and Memphis will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Nov. 2 and the following two taking place on the road. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season series against the Grizzlies, 3-1. In 33 career games against Memphis,...
NBA
Hawks Culminate 'ATL Vote' Campaign With Spotlight Before Game vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 7
ATLANTA – On Monday, Nov. 7, the Atlanta Hawks will culminate their weeks-long ‘ATL Vote’ campaign with a special spotlight just prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The campaign, which generated millions of impressions, provided fans with regular updates and information regarding the process for voting in the 2022 Georgia elections.
NBA
Sixers Visit Wizards to Finish Road Trip After Two Wins | Gameday Report 8/82
The 76ers (3-4) next play Monday night at the Washington Wizards (3-3), an opportunity to finish their four-game road trip with three straight wins. On Saturday, the Sixers held off the Chicago Bulls for a 114-109 victory after defeating the Raptors the previous night in Toronto. Tied with the Bulls at 109, Joel Embiid’s 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left in regulation proved to be the game-winner for the visiting Sixers.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022
New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in the second half en route to a 112-91 victory. All three Pelicans away victories have come by a double-digit margin. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-112-clippers-91 Peruse game action photos. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/photos-pelicans-at-clippers-game-action-10-30-22 Watch postgame video reaction from Naji...
NBA
Pistons go giant hunting again, nearly bag the Bucks
Three quick observations after Monday night’s 110-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. A TOUGH ASK – One night after beating the 2022 NBA champions, the Pistons reward was to try to knock off the 2021 champs. Beating Milwaukee anywhere, at any time, is going to be a challenge for any opponent this season. Beating them after the effort the Pistons had to invest in Sunday’s win over Golden State while the Bucks had the night might require perfection. After pulling within a point two minutes into the third quarter, the Pistons went six straight possessions without scoring. The lead was back to 10 by the time Bojan Bogdanovic ended the dry spell, then grew to 16. Against teams of Milwaukee’s caliber, you only get so many chances. It seemed unlikely the Pistons would get another. But they scratched their way back within two points four times in the final seven minutes before tying the game on an Isaiah Stewart layup with 57 seconds to play. But Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday drained a clutch wing triple 12 seconds later. The Pistons had two chances after that but Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range jumper and then, after a Bucks turnover, he missed a triple to tie with seven seconds left. All in all, a remarkable showing given the odds and the opponent. They could have been run out of the gym and they didn’t let that happen. Cunningham is going to win a lot of games with his scoring and playmaking genius over the years and he helped the Pistons stabilize after falling 15 points down by the mid-point of the first quarter. It would have been poetic justice for his late triple to fall, but it was another in a string of eye-opening performances for the second-year star. Cunningham, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists over the past three games, scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
NBA to stream slate of G League Ignite games free on NBA App
HENDERSON, Nev. — The NBA today announced that a select number of NBA G League Ignite games — headlined by top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson — will stream for free on the new NBA App during the 2022-23 NBA G League season. The first stream is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET when Ignite tips off its season against the Oklahoma City Blue.
Comments / 0