theScore
Hurricanes trade Bear, Pederson to Canucks for 5th-round pick
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday. The Canes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear's $2.2-million cap hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bear had fallen out of favor in...
NBC Sports
Bruins GM reveals the reasoning behind Studnicka trade with Canucks
Jack Studnicka was once rated among the very best prospects in the Boston Bruins' organization, but his career with the franchise ended without him making much of an impact at the NHL level. The Bruins traded Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro...
NBC Sports
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has amazing quote to describe Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand made a surprise return to the Boston Bruins lineup on Thursday night -- a full month ahead of his projected timetable. It didn't take long for Marchand to make a huge impact, either. The superstar left winger scored two goals and picked up an assist as the Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. The victory improved Boston's record to an NHL-best 7-1-0.
