Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Jack Harlow Turns in a First-Class Performance as Host and Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable. He appeared in nearly every sketch — a rarity for hosts these days — and his confident but often self-deprecating demeanor influenced the writers to deliver sharp dialog: The show took clear aim at Hollywood’s often condescending portrayal of Southern life and Southern culture. One reality-show spoof featured Harlow playing...
Sea Coast Echo
Roger Daltrey wants Oasis to 'just get back together'
Roger Daltrey wishes Oasis would "just get back together". The Who frontman has spoken highly of the iconic Britpop group's former frontman Liam Gallagher but wishes he and his estranged brother, Noel, their ex-guitarist, would sort out their differences and get the 'Some Might Say' rockers back together. Speaking to...
Sea Coast Echo
Gwen Stefani says songwriting helped her overcome dyslexia
Gwen Stefani has declared songwriting helped "unlock" her creativity after years of struggling with dyslexia. The No Doubt star didn't discover she had the learning difficulty - which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling - until she became a mother but realised it explained so much of her early years - and she now understands how writing songs helped her enourmously.
Sea Coast Echo
Chaka Khan tells singers using Auto-tune to get a job at Post Office
Chaka Khan has insisted singers who rely on Auto-tune should give up their career in music and get a job at the Post Office. The pop veteran insisted there are plenty of young artists who she finds very impressive but she hit out at stars who rely on computer software to hit the right notes - insisting there are plenty of jobs out there they would be more suited to than singing.
Sea Coast Echo
Will Smith says Floyd Mayweather called him 'every day' after Oscars controversy
Floyd Mayweather Jr called Will Smith "every day" for ten days after the Oscars controversy. The 45-year-old former boxing champion offered his support to Will after he hit comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony. Will, 54, told TMZ Sports: "I want to say something also about Floyd. So, we’ve...
Sea Coast Echo
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen 'want their split to be drama-free'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are keen to keep their split "drama-free" for the sake of their children. The 45-year-old sports star and Gisele, 42, have kids Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12, together, and they've already agreed a "plan to co-parent" following their break-up. A source told E! News: "They...
Sea Coast Echo
Twitter restores Kanye West's account
Kanye West's Twitter account has been restored. The 45-year-old rap star was suspended from the platform earlier this month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk has now confirmed that Kanye's account has been restored. The 51-year-old businessman - who recently acquired Twitter in...
Comments / 0