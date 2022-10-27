ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N1fc_0ioBlTSM00

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf.

Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.

The Blazers announced he had a calf strain but further details were not immediately available. He had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, when he was injured.

Lillard scored 30-plus points in three of the Blazers' first four games this season.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy