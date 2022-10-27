ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Froma Harrop: Democrats are better for the economy

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wh2U1_0ioBkqSK00

A gallon of regular gasoline that cost over $5 in June now goes for about $3.80. So let’s all thank Joe Biden for the lower gas prices.

Little to do with Biden, you say? You may be right. But if you blamed him for higher prices back then, why not give him credit now?

The answer may be that Republicans have done a pretty good job making the public think that Biden and the Democrats are at fault for inflation. And a sophisticated analysis that would counter this impression can be hard to digest. We’re in a world where anecdotes rule.

Here’s the real story: Inflation is a worldwide concern, and the problem is bigger elsewhere. As of September, the inflation rate was 10.9% in the European Union and over 13% in the United Kingdom. It was 8.2% in the United States — and slightly down from the month before. Go ahead and congratulate Biden, if you think national leaders are responsible.

There’s this myth that Republicans are good for the economy because they’re better at controlling deficits. History suggests the opposite. “The federal budget shortfall shrank by half to roughly $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022,” says The Wall Street Journal. To which I’ll add “under Biden.”

In the first two years of Donald Trump — before COVID hit and made things far worse — the national debt grew by $3.25 trillion. Bear in mind that Republicans controlled both houses of Congress most of that time so you couldn’t blame Democrats for the poorly controlled spending — and certainly not the deficit-exploding (rich people’s) tax cut.

There’s a lot of worried talk about a possible recession as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to combat inflation. Let’s set politics aside for a moment and take a sober look at the current economic picture.

Most economists say that the risk of recession has risen but it hasn’t happened yet and may not happen. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s, thinks the odds of a recession next year are “close to even.”

And if a recession is so uncertain, one can expect that it would be mild if it arrives. Unemployment is at a 50-year low, and there remains a labor shortage. A modest rise in the unemployment rate could provide needed workers without creating widespread misery.

While inflation may be pinching the household budgets of lower-income people, many Americans are still out there spending big on non-essentials. American Airlines is among the carriers reporting higher revenues as demand for domestic flights takes off. The strong dollar, meanwhile, has made foreign travel cheaper.

(For what it’s worth, luxury retailers say demand is really strong for their wares, things like those $10,000 Hermes handbags. American shoppers in Paris are their big hope.)

Why? Many consumers still have money they didn’t spend during the COVID pandemic — including the stimulus checks. And pay raises have filed some of the edge off inflation.

Prices don’t march in an orderly formation. Food is costing more, but gasoline is costing less. Rising mortgage costs and a resulting softer real estate market mean lower home prices. And that has also resulted in better deals for furniture and appliances. (Their prices went through the roof during the housing binge.)

Many Wall Street economists are now betting that U.S. inflation “will slow substantially” over the next year, according to Bloomberg News.

No one is saying that the economy is swell or denying that the economic trends hurt some more than others. It’s only to note that contrary to the common impression, Democrats traditionally oversee stronger economies than Republicans do. Just look at the numbers.

Froma Harrop writes about politics and culture.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Far left letters ignore Democratic party problems; Ignore flashy mail trash

A response is certainly needed to challenge the many far left Democratic party letters written to the editor and one in particular that writes letters all the time. If you like high inflation, weak foreign policy, deadly increases in crime rates, particularly in blue controlled cities, fentanyl addiction and deaths, a continued border crisis, woke beliefs that men can have babies and there are no longer males and females (pronoun doctrine), CRT indoctrination in our schools, test score rates plummeting, or racial disparities in abortion,...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Rob Schofield: To Biden critics: We’d love to see your plan

Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency 21 months ago, the United States has, by any fair estimate, enjoyed a remarkable recovery in an array of vitally important areas. During the week in which Biden took office in January 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated that 21,554 Americans died from COVID-19. Last week, the number was 2,566. In January 2021, the U.S. had largely abandoned any national commitment...
The Daily Reflector

Editorial: Electoral counts must be safeguarded

No matter what happens in the upcoming midterm elections, Congress should act before the end of this year to safeguard the nation from any more Trump-style attempts to overthrow the will of the voters. As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has shown in masterful detail, the horror of that day went beyond the violent mobs that interrupted the peaceful process of certifying an election. The rioters — hundreds of whom have been charged with crimes —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, then hours later deleted the post. Owner of Twitter: But have you considered this conspiracy theory?"
The Daily Reflector

Gene Lyons: 2022 Midterms: Much ado about nothing

As Election Day approaches, I often find myself thinking of H.L. Mencken. Particularly during off-year contests. “The Sage of Baltimore,” as he was known, expressed lifelong disdain for politicians, and his mordant wit made him very funny about it. “Democracy,” he wrote, “is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” Mencken’s heyday was the 1920s, in the shadow of the Great War. Unlike most contemporary pundits, he felt no need to express false pieties...
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women. Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letter: If Republicans win, their supporters will lose

Sometime in November we might get a clearer picture of the direction of our nation. Even if there are elections in the future, will there be principled, moral candidates? Might we have an autocratic government? Will we ever have confidence in Attorney General Garland and our justice system, etc.? Think about this: Dark money is influencing the Supreme Court and elections. Bible thumpers lied and brainwashed many millions by twisting...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?

Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Reflector

U.S. Senate hopeful Beasley rallies supporters in Greenville

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley rallied supporters in a series of get-out-the-vote events across eastern North Carolina this week including a stop in Greenville. Beasley was joined by congressional candidate Don Davis in Greenville on Thursday at the Eppes Recreational Center on Nash Street. She held a similar event in Windsor earlier in the day and campaigned in Goldsboro and Elizabeth City on Wednesday. “She is a person who has...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Vote to turn tide of hate, fear

In order to practice the empathy that we preach, we’re frequently forced to take a stab at understanding “the other side.” In our current political climate, this “other side” has too often become Republicans. As with all classifications, there is always the danger of including or excluding at the fringes of this or any other group. Of course many of us disliked the self-serving, conservative policies of some previous administrations, but all those past presidential policies and practices seemed to pale compared to the divisive,...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Lost not stolen: Send deniers packing

Mid-term elections have brought anger, incivility, negativity and disinformation that dismay and exhaust us in our attempts to sort fact from fiction. Our nation’s extreme polarization on vitally important issues threatens our republic’s most fundamental democratic ideals. Our political parties often tend to regard one another as enemies, even traitors — a moment in time so rife with dissension that Americans recently became insurrectionists. How did we get into this mess? ...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy