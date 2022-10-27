Read full article on original website
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
A block party to celebrate a new community center
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drove down Broadway Street in Joplin today, you likely saw some dancing. “The Rock Coalition Center” is one group made up of several local organizations. Today the group shared its new community center on Broadway Street with a grand opening block party celebration.
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
Joplin Empire Market introduces new curbside location
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market has a new way for you get the products they sell, without having to actually go there. It’s called “Empire Curbside”, and it allows customers to reserve what they want ahead of time and then show up Saturday morning to pick it up.
Halloween Light List from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
MEDIA RELEASE – Pedestrian Hit & Run
At 1151 hours on October 28, 2022, Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department, and Crawford County EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E 20th Street, in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. According to reports, a pewter-colored SUV was traveling westbound on 20th Street when it struck 43-year-old Melanie L ISHIMURA, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area without stopping to render aid.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Boil advisory issued for part of Galena
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Galena public water supply system located in Cherokee County. The area affected includes all homes north of Windsor Street in Galena. Customers should observe the following...
Pittsburg PD requests public assistance to identify vehicle in a pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the below-pictured vehicle. It is believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It may have damage in the front passenger side area. On October 28, 2022, authorities arrived to the...
Joplin woman fell out the window of Silver Dollar City derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator
CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
15:54 – Officers were dispatched to 740 Jillian Lane for a disturbance. One male was later arrested for peace disturbance. 08:52 – I was dispatched to Cardinal Towers, 324 N. Tom St., for a theft. The victim reported she had several items, including a box with coins and medications, stolen from her room. A report was taken.
Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Woman killed in t-bone crash near Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
