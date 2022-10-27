Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Sumner leads way in No. 1 CVU dismantling of No. 8 SeaWolves
HINESBURG, Vt. — Rahn Flemming's squad is no stranger to the postseason. A year after a heartbreaking loss in the state title game, Flemming and the No. 1 CVU RedHawks won their first postseason game, a 42-13 dismantling of the No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington/Winooski SeaWolves. RedHawks wide receiver Jack...
uvmathletics.com
Catamounts Complete Comeback to Down #15 Boston College 3-2
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 14th-ranked Vermont women's hockey team rallied from 2-0 down to defeat No. 15 Boston College 3-2 Friday evening in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse. Senior defenseman Sara Levesque keyed the Catamounts comeback with two primary assists as UVM scored three times in 18:42 to earn all three league points. With the win Vermont is now 5-3-1 on the campaign and 3-1-1 in league play.
Dartmouth
The Nugget Theater: Panning for Gold
The Nugget Theater’s deceptively quaint exterior masks an interesting piece of Hanover history. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. The Nugget Theater has a humble appearance that blends into Hanover’s quaint Main Street, but the theater has endured its fair share of drama. From being the subject of chaotic student traditions like the Freshman Rush and peanut pelting, to freak accidents like a 1944 explosion, the Nugget is a rich piece of Hanover’s history that hides in plain sight.
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
montpelierbridge.org
Missing Person Kyla McEachern
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
WCAX
Super Senior: The Book brothers
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
WCAX
North Country family finally honored for their service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
WPMI
Father, daughter sue Vermont school district for 'retaliation' over discomfort with trans student
RANDOLPH, Vt. (TND) — A high school student and her father are suing a Vermont school district, claiming they were wrongfully retaliated against for expressing discomfort over a biologically male student using a girls' locker room. Blake and Travis Allen have each let the Orange Southwest Unified School District...
mynbc5.com
Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, sitting vacant and fenced off in downtown Burlington, could be razed and developed if the church gets its way. But those who want to save the building claim historic status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral.
Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended
A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
Details emerge on Norwich town manager’s exit
During his tenure, Francis faced challenges ranging from a loss of employees to criticism about management style. Read the story on VTDigger here: Details emerge on Norwich town manager’s exit.
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
