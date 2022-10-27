Read full article on original website
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend hilariously recreate a 2009 performance of brother Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
The youngest Jonas shared photos of the costumes on Instagram which were inspired by outfits from "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience."
"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Feels About The Show Ending
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
Katy Perry says eyelid ‘mishap’ was a ‘party trick’
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
Kate Beckinsale Shows off Her Cat-Balancing Yoga Act on Instagram
Kate Beckinsale celebrated International Cat Day with none other than her kitty. The actress, 49, is truly bonded at the hip with her Persian cat, Clive, and is notorious for posting pretty funny videos of their activities together. But to celebrate the special day, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to honor her cat with a series of pretty purrfect posts.
Lauren Jauregui ‘healed’ after split from Ty Dolla $ign
Lauren Jauregui has “healed” after her break-up from Ty Dolla $ign. The 26-year-old star dated Ty between 2017 and 2019, and Lauren insists that she’s now moved on from their romance. Discussing her song ‘Always Love’, Lauren shared: “I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are...
Bono recalls writing a song for Frank Sinatra
Bono wrote a song for Frank Sinatra shortly before he passed away. The 62-year-old star – who is best known as the lead singer of U2 – has revealed that he wrote a song for the music icon, but “he passed away before he could record it”.
David Foster has ‘ no regrets’ about becoming a dad again in his 70s
David Foster has insisted he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s. The music mogul was 71 when his wife Katharine McPhee gave birth to their son Rennie in 2021 and he’s adamant parenting later in life is very “different” to when he was raising his now grown-up children as he’s working less and is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching friend Mariah Carey sing while they eat Chinese food
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
Daniel Radcliffe says playing Weird Al Yankovic was ‘liberating’
Daniel Radcliffe found playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to be a “liberating” experience. The 33-year-old actor stars as the singer in the new biopic film, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, but Daniel didn’t feel under any extra pressure in the role. Daniel – who...
I’ve been beat to a pulp, says Kanye West
Kanye West claims to have been “beat to a pulp” in recent weeks. The 45-year-old rap star has recently lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media, and Kanye has now taken to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.
