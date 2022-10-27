Free Fall Festival hosted by Salvation Army

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army hosted a Fall Harvest Festival free of charge for the community on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to provide families of all walks of life with some fall fun and festivities.

The event ran from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Fountain Valley Salvation Army, and featured free food, games, a costume contest, and a live DJ playing some spooky tunes. Attendees could enjoy festivities inside and out, with hot chocolate provided to stay warm.









“The Fountain Valley is a very neglected part of El Paso County, and we’re trying to change that, one home at a time, one family at a time,” said Quiana Vargas, Director of Operations at Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps. “You know some of these kids, outside of birthdays and Christmas, aren’t really getting much. These families out here are hard-working families, and so to be able to give them a nice treat, just for being a part of a fall fest, is a great gift for us.”

Vargas said the Salvation Army in Fountain Valley is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for utility assistance and food assistance. They also provide a CLient Choice Food Pantry, which is gearing up for the holiday season.

Donations are needed to continue to build their youth programs and the many other programs within the community in lower Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security and Widefield areas. To donate, visit TSAFV.org and click on “Donate To This Community.”

