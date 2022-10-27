Read full article on original website
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 28, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Connally romps past Madisonville, 61-14, to clinch district crown
MADISONVILLE — Connally caught Madisonville sleepwalking, taking the District 11-4A Division II title with a 61-14 victory. It took one snap for Connally (7-2, 3-0) to get on the board as Kiefer Sibley broke away for a 70-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs responded right away after Ty Williams picked up first-and-goal on fake handoff, allowing Phillip Green to force his way through for the score.
