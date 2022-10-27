MADISONVILLE — Connally caught Madisonville sleepwalking, taking the District 11-4A Division II title with a 61-14 victory. It took one snap for Connally (7-2, 3-0) to get on the board as Kiefer Sibley broke away for a 70-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs responded right away after Ty Williams picked up first-and-goal on fake handoff, allowing Phillip Green to force his way through for the score.

MADISONVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO