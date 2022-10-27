The Oregon Ducks have been focusing heavily on the offensive line in the recruiting world as of late, picking up a commitment from junior college offensive lineman George Silva earlier this week and adding four-star Iapani Laloulu, three-star Lipe Moala and three-star Bryce Boulton in the past month. Now another top OL prospect has set his commitment date, and Oregon is very much in the mix to land him after a recent visit. Four-star OL Spencer Fano is a 6-foot-5, 270-pounder who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class. Fano plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 6, choosing among Oregon, Utah, BYU and Michigan. It appears the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes. Film Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT Vitals Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 16, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on Oct. 1, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines BYU Cougars Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/158606286083625369611

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO