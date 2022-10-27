Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe dazzles in 1st NBA start: ‘He’s just must-see TV’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe noticed the group of about 10 reporters waiting by his locker at the Moda Center following his starting debut against Houston. Sharpe showered, returned and saw that they were still there. Waiting patiently. Early in his NBA career, Sharpe hasn’t cared much for interviews....
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart enters NBA’s concussion protocols
Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocols after falling and hitting the back of his head on the court during the team’s win Friday night over Houston at the Moda Center. The play occurred in the second quarter. Hart drove to the basket,...
This Lakers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder
Complicated problems often require complicated problems. On the other hand, some problems aren’t as complicated as they seem. NBA teams are often faced with problems too. With a nearly endless number of combinations of players to assemble, those problems can get overwhelming. Often, the solution appears to be a big, complex trade.
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Anthony Davis Questionable Per Latest Nuggets-Lakers Injury Report
A somewhat discouraging L.A. injury report.
FOX Sports
LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start
All is not well with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It marks the worst start for a LeBron James team since the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are especially devoid of shooting, with an overall field goal percentage of just 41.6, second-worst in the NBA. Their 22.3 three-point percentage is the worst in the entire league.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
Blue-chip OT announces commitment date, lists Oregon Ducks as finalist
The Oregon Ducks have been focusing heavily on the offensive line in the recruiting world as of late, picking up a commitment from junior college offensive lineman George Silva earlier this week and adding four-star Iapani Laloulu, three-star Lipe Moala and three-star Bryce Boulton in the past month. Now another top OL prospect has set his commitment date, and Oregon is very much in the mix to land him after a recent visit. Four-star OL Spencer Fano is a 6-foot-5, 270-pounder who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class. Fano plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 6, choosing among Oregon, Utah, BYU and Michigan. It appears the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes. Film Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT Vitals Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 16, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on Oct. 1, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines BYU Cougars Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/158606286083625369611
WATCH: Referee Appears To Openly Move Ball Forward Toward First Down Marker
A referee in a New Jersey high school football playoff game was caught on camera… The post WATCH: Referee Appears To Openly Move Ball Forward Toward First Down Marker appeared first on Outsider.
True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory
BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
FOX Sports
Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game
Golden State Warriors (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action. Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks to stop 5-game skid
Denver Nuggets (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Denver as losers of five in a row. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games last season. The Lakers averaged...
FOX Sports
Williams throws for 5 TDs, No. 10 USC outlasts Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 Southern California scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night. The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the...
