Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming
Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.
decrypt.co
Hong Kong To Conduct Public Consultation on Retail Crypto Trading, ETFs
The Chinese territory is considering a range of pro-crypto measures, in contrast to the mainland’s draconian approach to digital asset regulation. Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission is set to conduct a public consultation on how to give retail investors access to digital assets. Though crypto exchanges are...
fundselectorasia.com
Hong Kong to authorise virtual asset ETFs
The Hong Kong government has announced plans today to develop an ecosystem for virtual assets in the special administrative region, including issuing licences for virtual assets service providers and authorising virtual assets ETFs. Currently, only professional investors are allowed to trade crypto assets. According to the Hong Kong Securities and...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
Cathie Wood Trims DraftKings Stake And Buys Nearly $4M In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 65,000 shares of Jack Dorsey-owned Block Inc SQ at an estimated valuation of over $3.9 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done through three different ETFs. Block is a major cryptocurrency-based stock holding in Wood’s portfolio, with the company...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Plunges Down, What Does It Mean?
Data shows the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index has plunged down recently, here’s what has happened in the past during instances of such a trend. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Has Sharply Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC volatility has usually increased...
25 up-and-coming investors, traders, and dealmakers at firms like Apollo, Bridgewater, and JPMorgan
As Wall Street navigates volatile markets, fewer deals, and plummeting company valuations, we take a look at the players rising up.
ihodl.com
Goldman Sachs Expert: Crypto Market Capitalization Will Reach $300T
Raoul Pal, former senior manager and macro investor at Goldman Sachs, has predicted the capitalization of the digital assets market will grow to $300 trillion over the next 10 to 15 years. According to him, the capitalization of almost all financial markets ranges between $200 trillion and $300 trillion. Pal...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices flat; Dogecoin, SHIB lead gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with most of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. The world’s two leading memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token were the exceptions, still buoyed by longtime proponent Elon Musk’s purchase of social media platform Twitter Inc.
CoinTelegraph
Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues
The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement – What to Expect
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year
Bitcoin’s reduced tendency to move in tandem with U.S. stocks has refocused analysts on a correlation that’s suddenly strengthening: the cryptocurrency’s connection to gold. The two assets’ merging paths follow a recent trend, branching away from stock prices, which have sunk dramatically this year, and buttressing arguments...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong issues new guidelines for digital currency futures ETF
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued a circular containing the minimum ground rules for the operation of digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The rules are specifically designed for future-based ETFs, and as the SFC opens the window for all classes of investors, it deems it imperative...
Investopedia
Hong Kong Embraces Crypto to Rebuild its Reputation As a Fintech Hub
Hong Kong, aiming to rebuild its reputation as a fintech hub and level the playing field with Singapore, may allow retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds. The government has issued a policy statement on virtual assets which is in contrast to mainland China's regressive rules on crypto.
Comments / 0