Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Spiders
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Spiders – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Prepare and bake brownies according to package directions using an 8-in. square baking pan lined with parchment. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack. -In a microwave, melt chocolate chips; stir...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Ghosts and Berry Ghouls
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Ghosts and Berry Ghouls – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Dipped bananas and berries on a stick are as fun to make as they are to eat!. Ingredients. 2 cups white baking chips. 2 tablespoons shortening. 3 medium firm ripe...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Get a head start on these sandwich cookies by shaping and chilling the homemade dough ahead of time!. Ingredients. 1-1/2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Holly Cole Joe
Holly Cole Joe served our country in the United States Navy. Hometown: Oil City, Pa., and New Bethlehem, Pa. Holly served her country for five years in the United States Navy from 2008 to 2013, earning numerous medals and awards for integrity, honor, and service. She also served the community...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
explore venango
Sandra M. Hovis
Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin died peacefully at 1:40 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health. She was born May 8, 1950 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Benjamin and Irene Baker Haylett.
explore venango
Cathy Elaine Haas
Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1943, to the late Robert Henry and Ruth Helen (Kurtz) Brewer in Brackenridge, PA. Cathy graduated from Har-Brack High School with the class of 1961. She went on to attend...
explore venango
Michael R. McSparren
Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly at UPMC Hamot in Erie due to an accident on the evening of October 27, 2022. Born September 22, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late William B. and Mary Ann Cochran McSparren. Mike was a Cranberry...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
explore venango
Robert (Bob) F. Gill
Robert (Bob) F. Gill, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26th at Forbes Hospital after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born Jan. 11, 1944 in New Brighton, PA, son of the late Raymond Craver Gill and Mary Louise McClafferty. He is survived by his...
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
explore venango
East Forest Homecoming Court Announced
MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – East Forest High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The following students were nominated for the 2022 Homecoming Court:. (Pictured above – From left: Dawson Cornman, Megan Clow, David Schill, Ashleigh Styen, Thomas Rossey, and Harmony Fike.) The Homecoming dance will be held...
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
explore venango
Robert D. Huff
Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Oct. 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clinton & Verna Bartley Huff. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High...
Worker dies after falling from tree in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A worker is dead after he fell from a tree in Ellwood City, the fire chief said. The man fell 30 feet while working on a tree on Division Road on Tuesday. The Ellwood City fire chief said he didn't hit the ground but suffered cardiac arrest. He was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground. A branch the man was cutting fell and struck him, causing the ladder to topple over, the fire chief said. The man's identity hasn't been released.
explore venango
Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co. Focuses on Improving Land, Lowering Costs
TIONESTA, Pa. – Last week, approximately one hundred people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs”. (Pictured above: Matt Havens, Soil Scientist at NRCS in Belmont, NY, demonstrates how to monitor the soil health...
Texas woman comes to New Kensington to take home dog she rescued, gave up
A Texas woman came to New Kensington on Friday to take home a stray dog that gave birth to 11 puppies two weeks after she took it into her home in June. While Sandy Hightower was OK with giving up the puppies, she realized she made a terrible mistake in letting their mother, which she calls simply “Momma,” go with them.
Comments / 0