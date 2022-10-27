ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting

Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
Damian Lewis says Helen McCrory’s death left him feeling ‘drained’

Damian Lewis felt “physically drained” following the death of his wife Helen McCrory. The actress died of breast cancer in April 2021, aged 52, and Damian has admitted to feeling “wiped out” following her passing. He shared: “For four or five months, you’re physically drained. Helen...
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music

Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
Kate Beckinsale Shows off Her Cat-Balancing Yoga Act on Instagram

Kate Beckinsale celebrated International Cat Day with none other than her kitty. The actress, 49, is truly bonded at the hip with her Persian cat, Clive, and is notorious for posting pretty funny videos of their activities together. But to celebrate the special day, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to honor her cat with a series of pretty purrfect posts.
I feel more vulnerable when I sing, says Luke Evans

Luke Evans feels “vulnerable” when he sings. The 43-year-old star has revealed that recording his second studio album, ‘A Song for You’, was a totally different challenge to acting. Luke – who has starred in movies such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Fast and Furious...
30 tracks that diss other artists

Diss tracks are songs meant to trash-talk or throw shade at another person, often a fellow artist. Conceptually, diss tracks are associated with hip-hop. And while the genre has given the diss track its present popularity, diss tracks were around long before hip-hop's inception. In the mid-1950s, a rivalry brewed...

