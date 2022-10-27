Read full article on original website
Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend hilariously recreate a 2009 performance of brother Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
The youngest Jonas shared photos of the costumes on Instagram which were inspired by outfits from "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience."
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching friend Mariah Carey sing while they eat Chinese food
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Feels About The Show Ending
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Damian Lewis says Helen McCrory’s death left him feeling ‘drained’
Damian Lewis felt “physically drained” following the death of his wife Helen McCrory. The actress died of breast cancer in April 2021, aged 52, and Damian has admitted to feeling “wiped out” following her passing. He shared: “For four or five months, you’re physically drained. Helen...
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music
Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
Kate Beckinsale Shows off Her Cat-Balancing Yoga Act on Instagram
Kate Beckinsale celebrated International Cat Day with none other than her kitty. The actress, 49, is truly bonded at the hip with her Persian cat, Clive, and is notorious for posting pretty funny videos of their activities together. But to celebrate the special day, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to honor her cat with a series of pretty purrfect posts.
Dolly Parton’s 2022 Christmas Movie, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
A new Dolly Parton Christmas movie is coming to NBC in December 2022. Here's what we know so far about 'Mountain Magic Christmas.'
Jack Harlow Roasted Himself By Addressing Internet Rumors Head-On In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
I feel more vulnerable when I sing, says Luke Evans
Luke Evans feels “vulnerable” when he sings. The 43-year-old star has revealed that recording his second studio album, ‘A Song for You’, was a totally different challenge to acting. Luke – who has starred in movies such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Fast and Furious...
30 tracks that diss other artists
Diss tracks are songs meant to trash-talk or throw shade at another person, often a fellow artist. Conceptually, diss tracks are associated with hip-hop. And while the genre has given the diss track its present popularity, diss tracks were around long before hip-hop's inception. In the mid-1950s, a rivalry brewed...
