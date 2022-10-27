Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Catholic schools avoided public schools' learning loss — maybe because they were actually open
With news that reading and math test scores saw record drops in the United States during the pandemic, there is fear that this could hurt Democrats . Some are skeptical that closures were a leading cause. Not only does this argument try to deny every parent’s real-world experience, but it...
21 States Where Students Score The Worst on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation’s fourth and eighth grade students. Specifically, the share of fourth-graders […]
High-poverty school districts suffered more learning loss during COVID pandemic, according to study
"High-poverty" schools districts suffered more than others in terms of learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study. The "Education Recovery Scorecard," a collaboration between the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard and Stanford's Educational Opportunity Project analyzed the 2022 NAEP scores at a district level. The study showed that achievement losses "were larger in higher poverty districts."
