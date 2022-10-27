ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

21 States Where Students Score The Worst on Reading Tests

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation’s fourth and eighth grade students.  Specifically, the share of fourth-graders […]
Fox News

High-poverty school districts suffered more learning loss during COVID pandemic, according to study

"High-poverty" schools districts suffered more than others in terms of learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study. The "Education Recovery Scorecard," a collaboration between the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard and Stanford's Educational Opportunity Project analyzed the 2022 NAEP scores at a district level. The study showed that achievement losses "were larger in higher poverty districts."

