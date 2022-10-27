Read full article on original website
"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Feels About The Show Ending
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
KXLY
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music
Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
KXLY
I feel more vulnerable when I sing, says Luke Evans
Luke Evans feels “vulnerable” when he sings. The 43-year-old star has revealed that recording his second studio album, ‘A Song for You’, was a totally different challenge to acting. Luke – who has starred in movies such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Fast and Furious...
KXLY
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
KXLY
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching friend Mariah Carey sing while they eat Chinese food
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
KXLY
Lauren Jauregui ‘healed’ after split from Ty Dolla $ign
Lauren Jauregui has “healed” after her break-up from Ty Dolla $ign. The 26-year-old star dated Ty between 2017 and 2019, and Lauren insists that she’s now moved on from their romance. Discussing her song ‘Always Love’, Lauren shared: “I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are...
