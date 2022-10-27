Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo
In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Sporting News
What channel is Phillies vs. Astros on today? Time, TV schedule to watch World Series Game 1
The cast of characters slated to take part in the 2022 World Series could light up a theater marquee. Between the Phillies' Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, this year's Fall Classic is about as star-studded as they come.
Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series
Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
thecomeback.com
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Philadelphia Phillies come back from 5 runs down, stun Houston Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion Friday night to take Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 in extras.
Royals Review
World Series Game 1 game thread
Tonight will be the 118th World Series, but the first time the Philadelphia Phillies have matched up against the Houston Astros. They have played in the post-season before - facing each other in the 1980 National League Championship series when the Astros were still in the Senior Circuit. It was a wild series that saw the Phillies win three-games-to-two before defeating the Royals in the World Series.
Framber Valdez addresses video of his alleged cheating
Framber Valdez threw a gem in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, and he faced allegations of cheating from fans. The Houston Astros southpaw allowed just one run over 6.1 innings while striking out nine for the win in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. But some of his behavior throughout his start led to suspicion among viewers.
Sporting News
How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies
The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
Sporting News
Did Martin Maldonado use an illegal bat? Astros catcher forced to switch after World Series Game 1
Martin Maldonado did not exactly have a great 2022 season at the dish. Despite being named a Silver Slugger finalist this year, the Astros catcher put together one of the worst seasons of his career, posting a .600 OPS with 15 home runs. Before Houston began its World Series against...
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
Click2Houston.com
World Series send-off: Houston Astros headed to Philadelphia for Games 3-5
HOUSTON – Ahead of World Series Game 3 on Monday, the Houston Astros have packed up their gear and headed to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at their homestand. According to the Astros in a Tweet, fans were invited to send off the Astros as they head to the airport on Sunday.
South Side Sox
Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 2)
After an all-time great game one that saw the Philadelphia Phillies come back from down 5-0 early to score six straight and win in extras thanks to a J.T. Realmuto line drive over the right-field fence, we are back in Houston for Game 2. (Side note: Thanks, Philly, for making...
Sporting News
What is the Astros' mascot? A history of Orbit's origin in Houston and more to know
When it comes to Astros baseball, much has changed over the years. The franchise went from perennial losers to championship contenders over the course of a decade. Now, they're headed to another Fall Classic — their fourth such appearance in six years. Over that time, there have been a...
