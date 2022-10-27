ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Royals Review

World Series Game 1 game thread

Tonight will be the 118th World Series, but the first time the Philadelphia Phillies have matched up against the Houston Astros. They have played in the post-season before - facing each other in the 1980 National League Championship series when the Astros were still in the Senior Circuit. It was a wild series that saw the Phillies win three-games-to-two before defeating the Royals in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Framber Valdez addresses video of his alleged cheating

Framber Valdez threw a gem in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, and he faced allegations of cheating from fans. The Houston Astros southpaw allowed just one run over 6.1 innings while striking out nine for the win in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. But some of his behavior throughout his start led to suspicion among viewers.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies

The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Side Sox

Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 2)

After an all-time great game one that saw the Philadelphia Phillies come back from down 5-0 early to score six straight and win in extras thanks to a J.T. Realmuto line drive over the right-field fence, we are back in Houston for Game 2. (Side note: Thanks, Philly, for making...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

