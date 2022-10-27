Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano After Massive 60% Spike
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a massive rally on Saturday, surging by more than 60%. The Bitcoin parody is now above Cardano (ADA) in terms of market capitalization. At press time, it is the eighth biggest cryptocurrency. The meme cryptocurrency saw massive gains after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrapped...
u.today
Ripple Reaches “Huge Milestone” as It Now Holds Less Than Half of Total XRP Supply
In its recently published Q3 report, Ripple has revealed that it now holds less than half of the total supply of the XRP cryptocurrency for the first time ever. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this event as a “huge milestone” for the company, adding that it is clear that XRP has “real utility.”
u.today
Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Released 3 Billion XRP from Escrow in Q3, Here's What Happened to Most of Them
Ripple has not stayed away from the disclosure period and has submitted its Q3, 2022, report. As we learned from the document, 3 billion XRP were released from the crypto company's escrow accounts in the three months between July and September. However, acting in line with its intended policy to...
u.today
1.3 Trillion SHIB Moved in 858 and 420 Billion Lumps, Here's What's Happening
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB, DOGE Surge Together, Volume Skyrockets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB 30% Price Rally Puts It in Top 3 Most Profitable Cryptocurrencies
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
u.today
dYdX Governance Token Shows 18% Price Increase, 3 Reasons Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Massive XRP Whales Shift 313 Million XRP in One Fell Swoop: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
u.today
Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Top ETH Whales Now Hold Less Than $100 Million in SHIB, Despite Recent Price Surge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cryptocurrency ETFs Record Worst Debuts in History
According to a Friday report published by the Financial Times, cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds that were launched in late 2021 have had an extremely underwhelming year. In fact, they now account for five of the seven most disastrous ETF debuts in history. The thematic cryptocurrency's funds were unlucky enough to launch...
u.today
Bullish or Bearish? Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Trading Is in Deep Freeze
New York-headquartered multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley has noted that Bitcoin trading is currently in a state of a deep freeze in its report. A recent number of Bitcoin units haven’t moved or traded over the past six months. The share of unmoved supply currently stands...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Climbs by 443% As Price Reaches Six-week High
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Saved Oldest Renewable Energy Source in America
Bitcoin (BTC) saved Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant (est. 1897!) While Bitcoin (BTC) and its hash mining are widely criticized for the alleged damage to the environment, the largest cryptocurrency has at least once saved an outstanding renewable energy source. Bitcoin (BTC) saved Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant (est. 1897!) In 2021, Bitcoin (BTC)...
u.today
SHIB Sets All-time High by Number of Holders as Shiba Inu Reconquers Its Position
In a week that saw a 9% and more increase in the price of SHIB, the number of cryptocurrency holders surged by 6,000 new wallets. Thanks to the massive arrival of new holders, the total has reached a new all-time high and is only a couple hundred accounts away from the 2.22 million mark, according to CryptEye.
u.today
Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT, Payment Platforms To Enact Upgrade in Coming Months
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SOL, DOT, AVAX and Other Ethereum Killers Down 80% From Their ATH, ETH Winning
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0