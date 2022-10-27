Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
KIMT
StornTeam 3: Warming temps continue after Halloween
After a splendid and well above average Saturday with plenty of sunshine, the unseasonably warm temps will hold through. A system passing to our Southeast Sunday will bring partly-mostly cloudy skies across Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Nonetheless, temps will hold steady with highs reaching into the low 60s. Halloween...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac […]
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
lptv.org
Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools
The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools. After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue. The rise in violence is...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
fox9.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Comments / 0