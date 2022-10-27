ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

StornTeam 3: Warming temps continue after Halloween

After a splendid and well above average Saturday with plenty of sunshine, the unseasonably warm temps will hold through. A system passing to our Southeast Sunday will bring partly-mostly cloudy skies across Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Nonetheless, temps will hold steady with highs reaching into the low 60s. Halloween...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac […]
FARGO, ND
Quick Country 96.5

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools

The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools. After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue. The rise in violence is...
RED LAKE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high

Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades.  It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
fox9.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy