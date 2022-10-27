Top stars, best performances in the quarterfinals of the Arkansas high school state volleyball tournaments

By Jeff Halpern

As the Arkansas state high school tournament narrows down to the four teams that are participating in the semifinals in the five classes, here is a list of the top performers in Wednesday’s quarterfinal action.

CLASS 6A

Megan Smith, Conway

The 5-10 junior had 9 kills in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville.

Olivia Widower, Conway

The 5-7 senior setter had 18 assists in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville.

Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville

The 5-8 senior setter had 34 assists in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville West.

Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville

The 5-10 senior outside hitter had 13 kills in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville West.

Madi Hooper, Bentonville

The sophomore outside hitter had 11 kills in a 3-0 loss to Conway.

Margaret Scott, Cabot

The 6-0 sophomore had 14 kills in a 3-2 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

Jaycie Cook,Cabot

The 5-6 junior setter had 23 assists in a 3-2 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

Jenna Delamater, Cabot

The 5-8 senior libero had 26 digs in a 3-2 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

CLASS 5A

Bri Ball, Van Buren

The 6-0 senior setter had 20 kills and 32 assists in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian.

Maddie Feeny, Van Buren

The 5-3 senior defensive specialist had 26 digs in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian.

Aspen Cone, Van Buren

The 5-2 sophomore setter had 22 assists in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian.

Ella Ward, Mount St. Mary

The 5-10 junior outside hitter had 25 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces in a 3-2 victory over Greenwood.

Harbor Williams, Mount St. Mary

The sophomore had 11 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-2 victory over Greenwood.

Hannah Wherry, Mount St. Mary

The sophomore had 12 kills in a 3-2 victory over Greenwood.

Morghan Weaver, Valley View

The 6-1 senior middle blocker had 17 kills in a 3-1 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside.

Micah McMillan, Valley View

The 5-8 senior setter had 17 kills in a 3-1 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside.

Madi Belle Landry, Hot Springs Lakeside

The 5-11 junior outside hitter had 18 kills and 8 digs in a 3-1 loss to Valley View.

Lauren Latham, Hot Springs Lakeside

Latham had 18 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces and 16 assists in a 3-1 loss to Valley View.

Paige Woods, Hot Springs Lakeside

The 5-9 senior had 20 assists and 6 digs in a 3-1 loss to Valley View.

CLASS 4A

Bella Bonanno, Shiloh Christian

The 5-7 sophomore libero had 16 digs and 3 aces in a 3-0 victory over Batesville Southside.

Reese Jones, Shiloh Christian

The 5-11 sophomore setter had 8 kills, 13 digs and 6 assists in a 3-0 victory over Batesville Southside.

Evan Polsgrove, Brookland

The 5-8 sophomore outside hitter had 2 aces, 8 kills and 7 digs in a 3-0 victory over Farmington.

Keeley Beary, Brookland

The 6-1 senior middle blocker had 9 kills and 8 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Farmington.

Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland

The 5-11 sophomore setter had 8 kills and 32 assists in a 3-0 victory over Farmington.

CLASS 3A

Brailey Forst, Paris

The 6-0 senior middle blocker had 9 kills in a 3-0 loss to Baptist Prep.

CLASS 2A

Natalie Allison, Mansfield

The 6-0 senior had 12 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 3 aces and 9 assists in a 3-0 victory over Quitman.

Kaylee Ward, Mansfield

The freshman middle blocker had 10 kills and 4 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Quitman.

Alyson Edwards, Mansfield

The 5-11 junior middle blocker had 11 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces and 1 assist in a 3-0 victory over Quitman.

Noelle Wilkinson, Thaden

The 5-10 junior outside hitter had 18 kills in a 3-0 victory over Conway St. Joseph.

Camille Fahey, Thaden

The 5-6 junior libero had 15 digs in a 3-0 victory over Conway St. Joseph.

Marlow Hurst, Thaden

The 5-6 junior setter had 25 assists in a 3-0 victory over Conway St. Joseph.

Lily Brister, Conway Christian

The 5-9 senior outside hitter had 12 kills, 5 aces and 14 digs in a 3-2 victory over Life Way Christian.