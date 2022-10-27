Read full article on original website
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday. The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park. Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance...
Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second half shutout allowed Washburn football to come back from an 11-point deficit and take down Northeastern State 21-17 in Tahlequah on Saturday. The Ichabods were unable to get on the board in response to the Riverhawks first quarter touchdown. Then came the second quarter.
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results. Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. Shawnee Heights fell to St....
KU’s Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas soccer freshman forward Lexi Watts has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, as the conference announced on Friday. This is Watts’ second time winning the award this season. On Thursday, Watts scored both goals in the Jayhawks’ 2-0 win over Iowa...
No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.
Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
K-State recognized for diversity efforts in College of Veterinary Medicine
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized for its efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in its College of Veterinary Medicine. Kansas State University says for the second year in a row, its College of Veterinary Medicine has been recognized for its efforts to enhance diversity in academics. It said the college received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.
Junior Achievement holds inaugural JA Derby Auction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth development nonprofit was off to the races with its new fundraiser Thursday night. Junior Achievement of Kansas held its inaugural JA Derby Auction, featuring a selection of items up for bid and a unique horse race to end the night’s activities. The organization...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
KU, K-State women’s soccer teams clinch spots in Big 12 Championship
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State women’s soccer teams secured births for the Big 12 Championship on Thursday. KU freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since they won it in 2019.
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
Manhattan holds Clean Slate Day for criminal convictions
The university will no longer consider ACT or SAT scores and instead will base awards on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). They said qualifying GPA’s begin at 3.0.
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
Riley County Police Department holds community forum
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The finalists to be the next Riley County Police Department (RCPD) director met with the community members Thursday night. The forum took place at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. The three finalists are Josh Kyle, Mark Mathies, and Brian Peete as each one gave their own presentations and then took moderated questions from the crowd. Each one said they are grateful to see the community show this much support for this.
Shawnee County Commission holds first meeting in new building
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission met for the first time in its new building on Thursday. The Commission took its first actions since its move to 707 SE Quincy St., which is right across the street from the previous building. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill spoke...
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
