ocala-news.com
More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
WCJB
Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th. Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close...
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
wuft.org
A colorful community yard sale: Hundreds come out to Gainesville neighborhoods to support favorite causes
Twenty-three families partnered last weekend to host the first annual Northwood Pines and Northwood Oaks community yard sale. To some, the event was an opportunity to fundraise for their beloved charities, while others had fun simply getting rid of clutter and making an extra buck. Families donated earnings to Hurricane...
wuft.org
Meet the candidates for the Marion County District 2 County Commission race
Write-in candidate Gina Capone is challenging incumbent Kathy Bryant in the Marion County Commission District 2 race. Here is what voters need to know about the candidates as they prepare for Election Day on Nov. 8. Candidate backgrounds. Gina Capone. Capone, 64, is a Virginia native who grew up in...
WCJB
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
WCJB
Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote. “We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community...
ocala-news.com
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 10/28/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs
Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
Multiple counties in Central Florida are holding job fairs today for those looking for employment
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of job opportunities available for those looking to apply around Central Florida. CareerSource Central Florida is hosting a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair for those seeking job opportunities or looking to serve in the community. The hiring event will take place in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12
In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming dates for Teen Driver Challenge
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team are excited to announce the upcoming available dates for our Teen Driver Challenge program, which is held at the Institute for Public Safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. Sunday, November 6, 2022. Saturday,...
WESH
Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots
As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New
Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
