Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote. “We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 10/28/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system

More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs

Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12

In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots

As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL

