ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident

A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history

PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Fundraiser benefits St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School

BEAUMONT — St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School is hosting its popular annual chicken dinner fundraiser. The fundraiser helps the school continue operating and serving students and their families. You can stop by the drive-thru fundraiser and purchase or pick up a chicken dinner any time from 10 a.m. -...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Veterans, families and friends visit The Wall that Heals searching for names of loved ones

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Mya Caleb reports on The Wall that Heals currently visiting White Memorial Park. Friends and families visit the wall looking for the names of lost loved ones. Veterans often come to the wall looking for names of individuals who they served with in the military. No matter the reason for visiting The Wall that Heals, it is sure to be an emotional experience.
fox4beaumont.com

Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students

WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
WARREN, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program

PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard

Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
LUMBERTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston

HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy