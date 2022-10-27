Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
fox4beaumont.com
Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident
A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor police searching for man who hijacked car while family inside vehicle
VIDOR — Vidor police are searching for a person who hijacked a car. Around 3:30 p.m. on North Lakeside Street in Vidor, a family was sitting in their car in front of a home they are building. According to the Vidor Police Department, a man, described as a black...
fox4beaumont.com
Fundraiser benefits St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School
BEAUMONT — St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School is hosting its popular annual chicken dinner fundraiser. The fundraiser helps the school continue operating and serving students and their families. You can stop by the drive-thru fundraiser and purchase or pick up a chicken dinner any time from 10 a.m. -...
fox4beaumont.com
Veterans, families and friends visit The Wall that Heals searching for names of loved ones
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Mya Caleb reports on The Wall that Heals currently visiting White Memorial Park. Friends and families visit the wall looking for the names of lost loved ones. Veterans often come to the wall looking for names of individuals who they served with in the military. No matter the reason for visiting The Wall that Heals, it is sure to be an emotional experience.
fox4beaumont.com
Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students
WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
fox4beaumont.com
County seeking contractor to build multi-sport training facility at Ford Park
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County commissioners will look into the possibility of finding a contractor to build a multi-sport training facility at Ford Park. The agenda for the Commissioners Court meeting next week includes an item that could start the process. The county will decide whether to approve the...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur school district adds new security systems to enhance safety
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur school board is taking action to make schools safer in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre. Port Arthur trustees approved door buzzers for 12 Port Arthur ISD campuses. The buzzers are only one part of the big picture. Metal detectors and other...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
fox4beaumont.com
Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard
Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston
HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
Comments / 0