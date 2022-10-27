ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on drug offender probation arrested for vehicle theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eean Ryshard Brown, Jr., 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft of a vehicle; he is currently on drug offender probation that would have withheld adjudication of guilt on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit if he had successfully completed the probation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
DELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest

Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages

A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
MARION COUNTY, FL

