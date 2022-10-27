Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
WCJB
Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
villages-news.com
Man released from jail after arrest earlier this year at restaurant in The Villages
A man has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this year at a restaurant in The Villages. Brett Barton Moorhouse, 35, of Fort Pierce, was sentenced to time served earlier this month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and criminal mischief. He...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on drug offender probation arrested for vehicle theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eean Ryshard Brown, Jr., 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft of a vehicle; he is currently on drug offender probation that would have withheld adjudication of guilt on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit if he had successfully completed the probation.
WCJB
Marion man sentenced to 15 years for fleeing motorcycle accident that killed passenger
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - In May 2021, Steven Cano of Marion County was driving a motorcycle in Fort McCoy with a 57-year-old passenger. When Cano veered off the road while making a turn, the passenger was thrown from the bike and killed. Troopers say Cano fled, leaving her behind...
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming dates for Teen Driver Challenge
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team are excited to announce the upcoming available dates for our Teen Driver Challenge program, which is held at the Institute for Public Safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. Sunday, November 6, 2022. Saturday,...
WCJB
‘I’m hurting’: Family of inmate found dead in cell plans to file lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -24-year-old Caleb Fink was found dead in his cell at the Alachua County Jail back in September. Officials reported that Fink committed suicide but his family said they’re filing the lawsuit because his death could’ve been prevented. Caleb fink was serving jail time for violating...
2 Michigan Men And 1 Teen Arrested In Florida High-Speed Chase, Speeds Of 160 In Stolen Hellcat
Two Michigan men and one Michigan teen were arrested after a dangerous high-speed chase through two states, ending in Florida. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Friday at 6:23 am, Troopers were notified about two stolen vehicles heading north on I-75 in Sumter County. The
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon with firearms, bomb-making materials arrested in Gainesville after 24-hour standoff
A 24-hour standoff ended peacefully on Tuesday after a 51-year-old convicted felon walked out of his Gainesville apartment, which contained firearms and bomb-making materials, and he surrendered to law enforcement. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), a report was received on Monday, October 24 regarding...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run of man on tricycle
A Summerfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison in the fatal hit-and-run of a man on a tricycle. Michael James Brown, 54, was sentenced Wednesday in Marion County Court on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death without rendering aid. Karl Pullvermuller...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Action News Jax
PCSO major says teen who shot child, father of child are like Hatfields & McCoys
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A five-year-old is in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head during a roadside dispute between a driver and a 17-year-old pedestrian in Putnam County Tuesday evening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The incident occurred near Interlachen and according to the...
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs
An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
alachuachronicle.com
Man who was in violation of mental health release conditions arrested for aggravated assault, attempted arson, and drug possession
EARLETON, Fla. – Timothy James Winsker, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly stealing a gasoline can, pouring gasoline around a residence, and threatening to set it on fire. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a home in Earleton at 3:55 p.m. yesterday to a call about a...
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
WESH
2 killed in multiple Orange County shootings within hours, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Orlando and Orange County are working on several shootings Thursday. Two people were killed and some were injured. "It's always been like a quiet area right by the airport,” Christian Smith said. A man was clearly surprised by what was going on...
Comments / 0