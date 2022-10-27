Read full article on original website
Saratoga Springs clinches final Class AA playoff spot
Saratoga Springs hosted Colonie on Friday night. With a win, the Blue Streaks could clinch the final playoff spot in Class AA.
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski
The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
Saratoga buries Guilderland, clinching AA title berth
The Saratoga Springs boys soccer team coasted through an undefeated regular season, en route to earning the No. 1 seed in the Section II, Class AA playoffs. The Blue Streaks have not wavered in the postseason; they blanked Guilderland 4-0 Thursday night to move on to the sectional championship game.
Schuylerville rolls to Class C semis
Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.
Shaker rallies from down 1-0 to top Shen, advance to Class AA final
The Shaker boys soccer team simply refused to allow teams to score this year. The Blue Bison gave up just four goals all season heading into Thursday night's Section II, Class AA semi-final game with Shenendehowa.
Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region
Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac
Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
Italian restaurant moving from Albany to Delmar
Italian restaurant Pastina is making the move from Albany to Delmar. Owner and chef Mike Pietrocola said they are currently moving into the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
Quarter points once again wreak havoc in Class A
Just like last season, quarter points have once again wreaked havoc on the Class A Capital Division in the final week of the season.
Stillwater stomps Broadalbin-Perth to move on to Class C semis
BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south. Even without […]
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Meet the minds behind Glens Falls’ spookiest houses
Drive down Haviland Avenue during the Halloween season, and one house may stand out to you. Yes, that's right - it's the one with skeletons waving from the porch, graves haunted by the not-quite-dead, and two kids running around, making sure every cobweb is exactly where it should be.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
Police investigate fatal crash in Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
CHA to design new Sunnyside Road bridge
Engineering firm CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA) has been tasked by the Village of Scotia to design a new bridge for Sunnyside Road. The project entails to replace the Sunnyside Road bridge over CSXT/Amtrak in Scotia.
Amsterdam pumpkin smash returning to Veterans Park
When your neighbors' porch lights go out, and Halloween ends, Grow Amsterdam's advice for your leftover pumpkins is clear: "don't trash it, smash it!"
