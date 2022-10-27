A 19-year-old from Chillicothe had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Daviess County. Montana R Akers of Chillicothe was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash on I-35, 5 miles south of Cameron. According to the report, Akers was northbound on I-35 and ran off the east side of the road and his truck overturned. Akers was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the truck, resulting in serious injuries.

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO