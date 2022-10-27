ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Trojans Fall to Columbia Adventist on Senior Night

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

Playing in three tight sets in its final home game for its seniors, the Pe Ell volleyball team fell to Columbia Adventist Wednesday night, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.

Seniors Charlie Carper, Payton Peterson, and Layla Smith were honored before the game.

Carper served 100% along with Sophia Milanowski.

“Even though we lost, we absolutely killed it out there,” Trojans coach Eddi Peterson said. “It went back and forth all three and could have went either way. After the game their coaches and fans were coming up to us saying how great we played and how enjoyable it was to watch. It really was an awesome night.”

The Trojans wrap up the regular season against Firm Foundation on Friday.

