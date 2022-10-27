ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, VT

mynbc5.com

Sumner leads way in No. 1 CVU dismantling of No. 8 SeaWolves

HINESBURG, Vt. — Rahn Flemming's squad is no stranger to the postseason. A year after a heartbreaking loss in the state title game, Flemming and the No. 1 CVU RedHawks won their first postseason game, a 42-13 dismantling of the No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington/Winooski SeaWolves. RedHawks wide receiver Jack...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont restarts pre-season with exhibition win over Saint Michael's

BURLINGTON, Vt. — It definitely wasn't the game the Vermont Catamounts expected to play against cross-town foe Saint Michael's College, but it certainly wasn't short pre-season jitters and major milestones, especially for graduate forward Matt Veretto. "You could see in the very beginning he was very nervous, he almost...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Chazy High School soccer sweeps Section VII Class D Championships

CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy High School soccer did what it does best when it comes to playing in Section VII title games, winning them. Both the boys' and girls' soccer teams were able to win their Class D championship games, creating space for the 38th Section VII trophy for the boys, and the 17th for the girls.
CHAZY, NY
uvmathletics.com

Catamounts Complete Comeback to Down #15 Boston College 3-2

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 14th-ranked Vermont women's hockey team rallied from 2-0 down to defeat No. 15 Boston College 3-2 Friday evening in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse. Senior defenseman Sara Levesque keyed the Catamounts comeback with two primary assists as UVM scored three times in 18:42 to earn all three league points. With the win Vermont is now 5-3-1 on the campaign and 3-1-1 in league play.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont strikes off free kick, downs New Hampshire 2-1

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After facing a one-goal deficit, No. 20 Vermont struck back with two goals to down No. 21 New Hampshire and take ahold of the lead in the America East standings. Eli Goldman started the scoring for New Hampshire, and the Catamounts battled back with a score...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex looking for season sweep against revengeful St. Johnsbury in NBC5 Game of the Week

ESSEX, Vt. — After winning the Vermont division one state title in 2021, Essex looked as though it was primed for another big season under head coach Ethan Curtis. But things didn't start off that way in the Hornets 2022 campaign, losing close games to Rutland and Hartford. An 0-2 start is not something Essex envisioned, but like the savvy team it is, it didn't back down.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Saranac Central High School girls' soccer finishes Section VII undefeated, after taking Section VII Class B title

SARANAC, N.Y. — A 2-1 win for Saranac Central High School girls' soccer over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship led an impressive undefeated season in Section VII conference play of 16-0. "All of us are over and beyond with excitement," said Saranac Central senior Sydney Myers. "We could not be more happy and honestly I would not have wanted to win with any other group of girls."
SARANAC, NY
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/28/22

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Section VII high school football playoffs kicked off this weekend, with the start of semifinal matchups. In the Class B semifinals, Beekmantown High School cruised to a 55-28 win over Plattsburgh High School. Beekmantown sophomore Louis Sweemor had a four-touchdown performance with an interception on the defensive side of the ball as well. Beekmantown advances to play undefeated Peru High School in the Class B championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
WEST CHAZY, NY
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
RICHMOND, VT
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Harvest Week: Freezer apple pie filling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to make apple pie filling to freeze for later on. You can find the recipe here.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Missing Person Kyla McEachern

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
STOCKBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wanted for a purse snatch from a car in South Burlington. These are surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for the larceny on October 19th. The victim told South Burlington Police they lost not only the purse, but bank credit cards. The total loss to the victim is approximately $10,000. If you recognize these individual suspects, please contact South Burlington PD.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
ESSEX, VT

