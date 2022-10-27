Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Sumner leads way in No. 1 CVU dismantling of No. 8 SeaWolves
HINESBURG, Vt. — Rahn Flemming's squad is no stranger to the postseason. A year after a heartbreaking loss in the state title game, Flemming and the No. 1 CVU RedHawks won their first postseason game, a 42-13 dismantling of the No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington/Winooski SeaWolves. RedHawks wide receiver Jack...
mynbc5.com
Vermont restarts pre-season with exhibition win over Saint Michael's
BURLINGTON, Vt. — It definitely wasn't the game the Vermont Catamounts expected to play against cross-town foe Saint Michael's College, but it certainly wasn't short pre-season jitters and major milestones, especially for graduate forward Matt Veretto. "You could see in the very beginning he was very nervous, he almost...
mynbc5.com
Chazy High School soccer sweeps Section VII Class D Championships
CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy High School soccer did what it does best when it comes to playing in Section VII title games, winning them. Both the boys' and girls' soccer teams were able to win their Class D championship games, creating space for the 38th Section VII trophy for the boys, and the 17th for the girls.
uvmathletics.com
Catamounts Complete Comeback to Down #15 Boston College 3-2
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 14th-ranked Vermont women's hockey team rallied from 2-0 down to defeat No. 15 Boston College 3-2 Friday evening in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse. Senior defenseman Sara Levesque keyed the Catamounts comeback with two primary assists as UVM scored three times in 18:42 to earn all three league points. With the win Vermont is now 5-3-1 on the campaign and 3-1-1 in league play.
mynbc5.com
Vermont strikes off free kick, downs New Hampshire 2-1
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After facing a one-goal deficit, No. 20 Vermont struck back with two goals to down No. 21 New Hampshire and take ahold of the lead in the America East standings. Eli Goldman started the scoring for New Hampshire, and the Catamounts battled back with a score...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh High School boys soccer shuts out Beekmantown 4-0 in Class B Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Quick scoring and strong defense helped lead Plattsburgh High School boys' soccer to a 4-0 shutout win over Beekmantown High School for the Section VII Class B championship. With less than 20 minutes into the contest, Plattsburgh senior forward Momin Khan scored the first two points...
mynbc5.com
Essex looking for season sweep against revengeful St. Johnsbury in NBC5 Game of the Week
ESSEX, Vt. — After winning the Vermont division one state title in 2021, Essex looked as though it was primed for another big season under head coach Ethan Curtis. But things didn't start off that way in the Hornets 2022 campaign, losing close games to Rutland and Hartford. An 0-2 start is not something Essex envisioned, but like the savvy team it is, it didn't back down.
mynbc5.com
Northeastern Clinton Central high school takes boys and girls soccer Class C championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A good night for Northeastern Clinton Central (NCCS) high school fans at Plattsburgh High School, as both their boys' and girls' soccer teams took 2-0 Class C championship wins over Northern Adirondack High School. "It's awesome," said NCCS boys' soccer senior Winfred Simpson IV. "Tomorrow at...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Central High School girls' soccer finishes Section VII undefeated, after taking Section VII Class B title
SARANAC, N.Y. — A 2-1 win for Saranac Central High School girls' soccer over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship led an impressive undefeated season in Section VII conference play of 16-0. "All of us are over and beyond with excitement," said Saranac Central senior Sydney Myers. "We could not be more happy and honestly I would not have wanted to win with any other group of girls."
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/28/22
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Section VII high school football playoffs kicked off this weekend, with the start of semifinal matchups. In the Class B semifinals, Beekmantown High School cruised to a 55-28 win over Plattsburgh High School. Beekmantown sophomore Louis Sweemor had a four-touchdown performance with an interception on the defensive side of the ball as well. Beekmantown advances to play undefeated Peru High School in the Class B championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
WCAX
Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
WCAX
Harvest Week: Freezer apple pie filling
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to make apple pie filling to freeze for later on. You can find the recipe here.
montpelierbridge.org
Missing Person Kyla McEachern
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
mynbc5.com
UVM announces fifth year of tuition freeze and free tuition incentive for some Vermont students
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont made a historic announcement on Friday, which will make getting a college education more affordable for thousands of Vermont families. The university announced a new program called UVM Promise, which guarantees full tuition scholarships to admitted students living in households making up...
WCAX
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wanted for a purse snatch from a car in South Burlington. These are surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for the larceny on October 19th. The victim told South Burlington Police they lost not only the purse, but bank credit cards. The total loss to the victim is approximately $10,000. If you recognize these individual suspects, please contact South Burlington PD.
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
mynbc5.com
Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
