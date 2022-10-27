ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

KUTV

Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Over 700 bison driven to corrals for annual checkup on Antelope Island

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of bison were driven to holding corrals for their annual checkup on Antelope Island. State park officials said the roundup, which took place on Saturday, "is a primary tool utilized to help ensure the continued health of one of the nation’s largest and oldest public bison herds."
SYRACUSE, UT
KUTV

Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Learn about creepy crawly critters at the aquarium

KUTV — It's Halloween on the high seas at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. The whole family can learn all about some creepy crawly critters to mark the occasion. Kari spoke with Caitlyn about the education tents. For ticketing and information head to thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Conrad's line-drive FG as time expires gets ECU past BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night. Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU.
PROVO, UT

