Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
Therapy horse becomes honorary police officer in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A mini horse in Ocala earned her stripes this week when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer for the city. The miniature horse who goes by Magic is the first mini horse to receive the honor. Standing at 2 feet tall, she is part of the award-winning nonprofit organization, Gentle Carousel. The organization is one of the largest equine therapy programs.
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Sisters collect candy wrappers for Halloween
For Halloween this year, sisters Letty and Payton Lockhart of Spring Hill plan to trick or treat as DC supervillain Harley Quinn and Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, respectively. Yet despite their slightly divergent tastes in Halloween costumes, the sisters share a common goal: doing their part to save the environment, via the Happy Halloween! community service project. “Hello, our names are Letty and Payton. We are Brownie Girl Scouts,” reads a flier and open letter to the Hernando County community written by Payton, 8, and Letty, 7, representatives of Girl Scout Troop number 4436. “We are working on a community service project. We are collecting candy wrappers to help the environment and help reduce waste at our landfills.”
Arrests from Oct. 26 and 27
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 26. Christopher Bryant Crabtree, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
Sweet treats and ghoulish tricks
Citrus YMCA hosted its seventh annual Fall Festival and Truck-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., in Lecanto. Youths were able to enjoy games, bounce houses, food trucks and a costume contest to go with the trunks. The event was an early kick-off to Halloween, which is today, where youths, with parents in tow, will be out trick or treating. For other events going on, visit https://tinyurl.com/n8hncash.
Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
Send that check, pay your taxes
On Nov. 1, I should receive Citrus County Property tax bill from Janice Warren. Property taxes have been around since 6,000 B.C. Clay tablets from the city-state Lagash (part of modern day Iraq) showed figures called "bala" or rotation. Tax assessors would focus on different areas of the city-state monthly to access the tax value for the king. During the dark ages, the manor lords had to pay a tax for their lands to the king. Today it is a tax, which generates revenue for the local government's budget. It works well in generating about 3/4 of the local taxes and 1/2 of the local government revenue, excluding state and local aid.
WATCH: Hernando County K9 has his final radio sign off
A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.
Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention: 4 Signs That It’s A Scam
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scams, but some scams are more common than others. According to PSO, Scammers can be quite persuasive and try to pass as a legitimate businesses or organizations. Criminals may call or email to
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
Duke Energy has teamed up with charities to help alleviate bills
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 North Central Florida fundraising charities are teaming up with Duke Energy to help customers tackle their bills. Duke Energy officials say that 20,000 dollars will go to both the United Way of Marion County and the United Way of North Central Florida. The donations will...
Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson
A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast Strongly Supports Attorney General Moody’s Push To Declare Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction
In the wake of an incident where Florida law enforcement deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population, Sheriff Mike Prendergast of Citrus County is strongly supporting Florida Attorney General Moody’s push to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Please see his
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
