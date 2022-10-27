ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 9

God Bless USA
6d ago

Welcome to Holcomb Indiana. Highest gas prices around. Remember that politicians don’t have to buy gas or medical insurance.

Reply
5
Kyle Davis
6d ago

my bill with Duke energy was even higher. people are going to start voting with their feet. utility bills should NEVER eclipse your monthly mortgage or rent payment amount.

Reply
3
Related
WTHR

This is why your electric bill is up

INDIANAPOLIS — An electric bill can be broken down into two parts: base rates and trackers. Base rates don't change often and factor in your usage. Trackers, on the other hand, are additional costs that can change multiple times a year. These, in part, allow utility companies to recover money.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Franciscan Health educator brings OB training to maternity deserts

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Pregnant Hoosiers living in rural Indiana counties are facing a crisis. "A third of our counties are OB deserts, meaning they don't have a facility in the county that can care for an OB patient and so our EMS departments are having to transport patients up to an hour just to be able to get care for them," said Amanda Gill, education specialist with Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Chuck's Big Adventure in New England: Maine lobster

MAINE, USA — Chuck's Big Adventure is traveling to New England. It is an area known for its beauty, history and, in autumn, it's explosion of color. It is also home to a seafood delicacy: lobster. LuLu Lobster Boat. Maine is, in many ways, a mystery. It's coastline, with...
MAINE STATE
