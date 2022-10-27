PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Pregnant Hoosiers living in rural Indiana counties are facing a crisis. "A third of our counties are OB deserts, meaning they don't have a facility in the county that can care for an OB patient and so our EMS departments are having to transport patients up to an hour just to be able to get care for them," said Amanda Gill, education specialist with Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO