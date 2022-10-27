Sarah Ferguson says the Queen's corgis are the "presents that keep on giving." The late monarch - who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years - bred 10 generations of the dogs and the Duchess of York took to social media to share an image of herself with the pair she left behind, Sandy and Muick, after she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were entrusted with their care.

