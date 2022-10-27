Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Lala Kent 'lost 30 pounds' amid split from Randall Emmett
Lala Kent "lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma" of her split from Randall Emmett. The 32-year-old star has revealed that her acrimonious split from her ex-fiance took an emotional and physical toll on her. Lala - who has a 19-month-old daughter called Ocean with Randall - wrote...
Jack Harlow Addressed Those Lil Nas X Rumors In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
KULR8
Khloe Kardashian credits sister Kim with inspiring her surrogacy journey
Khloe Kardashian has credited her sister Kim with inspiring her to have a child via surrogate. Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson became parents to a little boy earlier this year after starting the journey towards parenthood prior to their split and the reality TV star - who is mum to daughter True who she delivered herself - has revealed Kim's own experiences with using a surrogate helped her navigate her own path.
KULR8
David Beckham was 'always picked last' for teams as a 'small and skinny' kid
David Beckham was a "small and skinny" kid who was always picked last for sports teams. The former footballer opened up about his own experiences as a youngster playing sport in new Disney Plus documentary series 'Save Our Squad' which shows him mentoring the Westward Boys team from East London who play in the Echo Junior Football League - the same league in which David started his own football career.
KULR8
Emma Willis leads stars at launch of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations
Emma Willis hosted a special event in London to launch Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations. The TV presenter fronted the Disney100 Debut event in the UK capital which was attended by former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and TV personality Jess Wright where they were all treated to previews of experiences, exhibitions and concerts being held across the world next year to mark the company's centenary.
KULR8
"I had broken my hip": Artists who have cancelled concerts due to health problems
Watching a music star perform live can be an extraordinary experience for fans but the constant demands of touring takes its toll on the world's biggest stars. From lung infections to mental health concerns, here are 10 music icons who had to cancel their concerts. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part...
KULR8
Matthew Perry woke up ‘50 to 60’ times covered in his faeces while using colostomy bag
Matthew Perry woke up “50 to 60” times covered in his faeces while using a colostomy bag. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, was fitted with the device after his colon exploded in 2018, leaving him near dead after years of drink and drug abuse. He said in...
KULR8
Sarah Ferguson: 'The Queen's corgis are the gifts that keep on giving'
Sarah Ferguson says the Queen's corgis are the "presents that keep on giving." The late monarch - who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years - bred 10 generations of the dogs and the Duchess of York took to social media to share an image of herself with the pair she left behind, Sandy and Muick, after she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were entrusted with their care.
Comments / 0