Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Royalty announced for Bearcat Homecoming
Northwest’s 2022 Homecoming royalty were named October 20. They were Princess Addison Falke, a kindergarten student at the Maryville Early Childhood Center who is the daughter of Kat Falke and Mark Falke; Queen Hadley Douglas, King Foster Huggins and Prince Hudsen Cline, a third grader who attends Horace Mann Laboratory School and is the son of Dr. Keely Cline and Brad Cline.
nodawaynews.com
Debbie Clark conducts final story hour at Maryville Public Library
Debbie Clark, now former library assistant and preschool story hour coordinator, waves to the children during her last story hour on October 20 before retirement. Prior to her stint at the Maryville library for over 13 years, she taught preschool at Horace Mann for 24 years. Clark says the highlight of her job was interacting with the children, and seeing the “light bulbs go on.”
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore celebrates Halloween
Skidmore will hold two Halloween events. From 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, October 30 is the Trunk or Treat at the Skidmore ballpark, sponsored by Skidmore Community Betterment. The Skidmore Fire Station will host a weenie roast starting at 6 pm, Monday, October 31.
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway Valley Volleyball falls to Mound City in districts
The Thunder had their season end after losing to Mound City 0-3 October 22 in Oregon. Sophomore Paige Hanson sets the ball into the air. Hanson had 1 ace, 13 digs and 7 assists for the Thunder.
nodawaynews.com
Elmo UMC holds 73rd Lord’s Acre
The Elmo United Methodist Church will hold its 73rd Lord’s Acre with dinner at 11:30 am, Saturday, October 29. The menu includes ham balls, pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, noodles, turnips, corn, green beans, salads and pie. Adults are $12; children ages five to 12 are $6. The auction begins at 1 pm with Auctioneer Col. Liz Hunt.
nodawaynews.com
Joyce Chambers
Joyce Chambers, 92, Maryville died Tuesday, October 25, 2020 at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron. Services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
nodawaynews.com
Larry Cady
Larry Cady, 82, of Maryville, passed away from complications of dementia on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Parkdale Manor, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born on September 8, 1940 in Port Allegany, PA to Lee and Thelma (Daley) Cady. After graduating high school in 1958 he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed primarily at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. He was also a Navy Seabee.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
kchi.com
Serious Injury Crash In Daviess County
A 19-year-old from Chillicothe had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Daviess County. Montana R Akers of Chillicothe was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash on I-35, 5 miles south of Cameron. According to the report, Akers was northbound on I-35 and ran off the east side of the road and his truck overturned. Akers was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the truck, resulting in serious injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
nodawaynews.com
NNL prints 2022 General Election candidates surveys
This week’s edition of the Nodaway News Leader features information about the November 8 General Election. The Missouri Secretary of State has provided “plain language” for each of the ballot’s issues which should allow the voter to better understand what a “Yes” or “No” vote will mean. Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has submitted a reminder for all voters to be ready to show a photo identification card, such as a driver’s license when requesting a ballot at their precinct.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County
A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
nodawaynews.com
October 25, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Comments / 0