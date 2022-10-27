Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Heads Back to Waverly Place in New Photo
Selena Gomez got very nostalgic for her time on the hit Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, in which she played a teenage wizard named Alex Russo. The show was the beginning of her huge career, about the time when she started gaining fans and fame. The actress and singer...
Jack Harlow Addressed Those Lil Nas X Rumors In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
Jack Harlow Turns in a First-Class Performance as Host and Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable. He appeared in nearly every sketch — a rarity for hosts these days — and his confident but often self-deprecating demeanor influenced the writers to deliver sharp dialog: The show took clear aim at Hollywood’s often condescending portrayal of Southern life and Southern culture. One reality-show spoof featured Harlow playing...
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
KULR8
Khloe Kardashian credits sister Kim with inspiring her surrogacy journey
Khloe Kardashian has credited her sister Kim with inspiring her to have a child via surrogate. Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson became parents to a little boy earlier this year after starting the journey towards parenthood prior to their split and the reality TV star - who is mum to daughter True who she delivered herself - has revealed Kim's own experiences with using a surrogate helped her navigate her own path.
KULR8
Sarah Ferguson: 'The Queen's corgis are the gifts that keep on giving'
Sarah Ferguson says the Queen's corgis are the "presents that keep on giving." The late monarch - who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years - bred 10 generations of the dogs and the Duchess of York took to social media to share an image of herself with the pair she left behind, Sandy and Muick, after she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were entrusted with their care.
